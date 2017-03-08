Message from Montpelier

By Rep. Betsy Dunn

Our state, like other states, is in a mental health care crisis. The House Health Care Committee is deeply concerned with the long wait times in our emergency rooms due to the inability to discharge inpatients to suitable sites, the lack of staffing in our designated agencies like the Howard Center and the lack of beds for patients in crisis. We have determined something must be done.

This is an issue of parity. If you come into the ER with a heart attack, a stroke or any acute illness, you would be seen and evaluated right away. This is not the situation for those with mental health issues. They are housed in the hospital ERs until a bed opens up. This can take from days to weeks.

We have taken testimony from Al Gobielle, secretary of health and human services; Melissa Bailey, commissioner of mental health; and representatives from the designated agencies and held an open forum for any concerned individuals to participate. I was selected to be part of a work group that is addressing these issues. We looked at the flow from the ER to admission to inpatient status, availability of beds and staffing needs. We have made a proposal that is now in the hands of the Ways and Means Committee. This proposal includes some money for staffing, the ability for nursing homes to open beds for geriatric psych patients and some money for the Department of Mental Health to increase funding to Housing First. These initiatives are all revenue neutral!

We have passed several other bills to “crossover” to the Senate for consideration. H197 is about parity for first responders to receive therapy for PTSD. H184 seeks to identify trends, patterns, in suicide rates and evaluate risk factors for preventable deaths. H145 looks to develop a mental health crisis response commission to evaluate any system issues that may have lead to a death or serious injury resulting from interactions with persons demonstrating signs of mental illness.

We are still taking testimony on several other bills including universal primary care, pricing of pharmaceuticals (especially the Epi pen), allowing minors to consent for therapy regarding sexual orientation and gender identity and funding for traumatic brain injury. To get more information on these or any other bill please go to http://legislature.vermont.gov/bill/passed/2018.

Your feedback is critical to my work in Montpelier. I am at the Essex Free Library every second Thursday at 7-8 p.m. I am happy to speak with you and share perspectives on Vermont.