Merry & bright: Austin house wins best lights in town

By Michaela Halnon

Twenty-year-old Troy Austin sat inside his well-decorated Essex Jct. home earlier this month, anxiously awaiting the arrival of two vans full of local senior citizens.

The seniors, recruited by the Essex Parks and Recreation department to judge 19 area Christmas light displays, were just around the corner from Troy Austin’s house when disaster struck: A prominent strand of lights blew a fuse.

He donned a pair of flip-flops and ran through the snow banks in a panic. He tore a working string from a less visible section, tied them over the broken bulbs and ducked back inside just in time.

“We peeked our heads out,” Troy Austin said from his kitchen table last week, wearing a Santa hat and glowing necklace. He chuckled as he recalled the way he ran from window to window as the vans rolled by, hoping to gauge the seniors’ reaction.

Much to his delight, the traveling judges declared his home the best presentation of colorful lights in the contest. The victory meant a lot: The Christmas-enthusiast entered and lost the town’s contest last year, vowing to do better in 2016.

The day after Thanksgiving he was out on the lawn, coffee cup and strands of lights in hand with Christmas music blaring.

With his mother Debbie Austin, Troy Austin made frequent trips to Costco and Big Lots in the following month to purchase heaps of the festive bulbs. Family friends even donated extras, Debbie Austin said, the supply piling up in their house.

“He would spend all his money on lights, that’s the problem,” Debbie Austin said with a smile.

While he has help collecting the décor, Troy Austin is wholly responsible for the design and installation. Lights dot every side of the suburban home, any gaps filled in by a new laser projector.

In some parts, the colored strands change from blue to white and back again without an apparent rhyme or reason. It’s not uncommon for a passing car to slow to a crawl, soaking in the whimsical display.

“It gets attention,” Troy Austin said, beaming. “I like it a lot.”

But as he plugged in more and more lights, his mother says there were a few comical hiccups.

“I try to turn on my blow-dryer or close the garage door and we blow a circuit,” Debbie Austin said, laughing. “I have to run outside and unplug the lights so I can dry my hair.”

Still, she doesn’t mind. Her son has always loved Christmas, she said, and loves to make people happy. She once worried neighbors would be put off by the extreme display, but says reactions are nothing but positive when they figure out Troy Austin is behind the set-up.

“I think Troy just puts his heart into it,” Debbie Austin said. “He’s a real people person.”

For the second year in a row, Troy Austin hosted a Toys for Kids drive in the neighborhood, collecting more than 120 gifts. This time, lighted trucks from SD Ireland and TDI Towing joined the party, along with a DJ and a hefty supply of hot cocoa and marshmallows.

“I like to help kids out, see the lighted trucks and just seeing a bunch of community people come together and have a good time together,” Troy Austin said.

When he’s not stringing lights, Troy Austin takes classes at Essex High School and the University of Vermont and works as a security guard. He loves attending concerts and hopes to work in event planning someday.

In the meantime, he’s already plotting his light strategy for next Christmas. Renting a cherry picker tops the wish list. With lights on the roof, Troy Austin said he’s sure to win again next year.

But he’s not ready to take down these lights just yet.

“I’m hoping for February or maybe March,” he said. “Until my dad tells me I have to.”