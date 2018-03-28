The Essex Memorial Day Parade committee is seeking nominations for grand marshals for the first time in the parade’s three-decades history.

Grand marshals lead the annual parade and are celebrated the night before at the memorial service. This year’s Memorial Day parade is on May 26 with the theme “Honoring All Who Serve.”

The parade committee plans to select up to three grand marshals this year and have opened the process to the community. Eligible nominees must have served in the military and either live in Essex or have a strong connection to the community.

Nominations consist of three parts: how and when they served, their connection to Essex and why they’re deserving of the grand marshal recognition, including a description of who the nominees are, their involvements and their contributions to the community.

Nominations for grand marshals are being accepted online only at www.essexmemorialdayparade.com until April 8. The committee will review the nominations and notify the submitters by April 16. For more info, visit the website or call EJRP at 878-1375.