Memorial Day: Essex remembers
By Kyle St. Peter
A young parade-goer takes in the Essex Memorial Day Parade on Pearl Street last Saturday, May 27. The annual parade is one of the largest in Vermont. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
A member of the Shriners Hospitals for Children does a drive-by high five. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
Haley and her father, Mike, wave at members of the Essex Memorial Day Parade last Saturday, May 27. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
Vermont Bucks players spark a game of catch. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
A member of the Shriners Hospitals for Children shows off his monster truck. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)
Beloved mascot Champ rides underneath the flag. (Photo by Kyle St. Peter)