Meet your reps

By Rep. Lori Houghton

Join Dylan and I for our second community meeting. This month we will meet on January 16 at the Essex Senior Center located at Lincoln Hall starting at 6:30 p.m.

The format is open discussion — meet us and let us know what’s important to you. You are welcome to drop in, say hello or stay to hear what’s on your neighbors’ minds.

The purpose of holding regular meetings is to honor the request of our neighbors, who asked us to make additional efforts to connect with community members.

Come by and let us know what’s important to you so we can bring your voices to Montpelier! We hope to see you January 16! We will be adding a Monday morning meeting later in January, so stay tuned.

Rep. Lori Houghton

Essex Jct.