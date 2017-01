By Rep. Betsy Dunn

As your state representative, I invite the residents of Essex to meet with me on January 12 from 7-8 p.m. at the Essex Free Library. This is the first of what will be regular monthly meetings held on the second Thursday of every month. The purpose is to update you on the happenings at the State House, as well as provide an opportunity to share your ideas and concerns with me.

Rep. Betsy Dunn

Essex Town