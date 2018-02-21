Each year, The Essex Reporter poses questions to candidates seeking elected office to better inform voters.

This year, three candidates emerged for one seat on the Essex Selectboard.

We asked the candidates three questions and asked them to provide a short bio with their responses. They were each given 450 words to split between the three questions:

1. How do you define transparency, and, if elected to the selectboard, how will you increase transparency and trust when dealing with the public?

2. Discussions at a recent selectboard meeting centered on whether town residents who live outside of the village have as equal of representation as village residents. Do you believe representation is equal across the boundaries? Why or why not?

3. Beyond consolidation and governance, what should be the selectboard’s priority this year and why?



Timothy K. Farr



– 31-year-old native Vermonter whose family has lived in Vermont for over 150 years

– Grew up poor and spent six years in the foster care system of Vermont

– Moved to Essex two years ago

– Lives in Essex with my partner Mark, two cats & rescue dog, Freddiee

– Graduated CCV & Johnson State College with a Bachelors of Arts

– First in my family to attend & graduate college

– Worked with Habitat for Humanity in 2009 to rebuild homes in New Orleans

– Served on the Howard Center’s Chittenden Clinic Advisory Board from 2016- 2017

– Worked with Vermont Progressive Party for the last two years

– Leading volunteer on the Charles Winkleman for City Council in Burlington last year

1) It is clear that if elected officials make decisions or hide facts from the public & the proof of such practices come to light, the public’s distrust of government is further fueled by the flames of secrecy. If elected, I would introduce a measure to the board where an in depth monthly report from the board would be submitted to the public so that the public would have a chance to respond to the report with their concerns and/or ideas. Just because someone is elected doesn’t mean all opinions and the voices of the voters are deferred to them. No matter who is elected and who is entrusted with the decision-making processes of our local government, the citizens still have a right to have their voices heard. That is how a true democracy thrives.

2) In discussions with my fellow neighbors there are some who have expressed that the village and town are not equally represented. To many it seems as if all the focus in growth and maintenance focuses its attention on the town. While it is wonderful to see the town have such strong representation, the village is a part of our community too and deserves much more in regards to how it is represented. To put it frankly, the money and possible space for economic development in the town is where the money is. It is unfair, but it’s true. I truly believe this needs to be mended, but it would be up to the voters to decide how Essex moves forward with local representation and whether the board of trustees should expand in its power & authority or expand in how many trustees can serve on the board at one time. In my opinion, the village trustees and town select board should have joint meetings all the time rather than joint conferences once in a while. We are one community and should be governed as one. All deserve equal time, consideration, and representation.

3) When it comes to the upcoming years priorities for the board I believe focus should be on how to expand the business community in Essex, addressing budget concerns (how funds are appropriated & how they could better be used so there is less waste), and expanding local human service programs to ensure our most vulnerable citizens are taken care of. If we can’t find ways to help Essex grow while helping our neighbors in need, those elected are undeserving of the honor to serve. We need to keep the focus on what’s best for not just the town or the village, but for the whole community. By treating the town and village differently, the ones who suffer are the tax payers.

Mona Sheppard



– Essex resident for 19 years.

– Married to John, a Licensed Alcohol and Drug Counselor in private practice.

– One child, four stepchildren and eight grandchildren.

– Finance Director and HR Manager for the Town of Underhill for 8 years, previously Financial Analyst, Controller and Small Business Owner in various industries for 30-plus years

– B.A. in Liberal Studies, California State University, San Bernardino; A.S. in Accounting, Crafton Hills College, Yucaipa, Calif..; Certification, Associate in Risk Management, Insurance Institute of America.

– Town of Essex, Municipal Manager Search, Interview Panel Member; Essex Rescue, Citizen Advisory Board, Essex Town Representative; Member and former board member of several professional organizations; formerly Brownie and Girl Scout leader and frequent school chaperone.

– Lover of mystery novels, biographies, science fiction movies and walking our two rescue dogs, Bob and Judy.

1) Transparency is a measure of the level of respect and trust that town elected and appointed officials have for the voters.

Actions that I recommend that will lead to more transparency:

– A more open public records request system that shares more public records as part of open government, rather than constructing a wall to protect information.

– An enforced open recruitment policy to avoid the perception of patronage, a no-exception open bid process, and the institution of a public engagement policy.

– A strong personnel policy that would require paid administrative leave for an employee during an investigation that requires large sums of money for legal fees concerning a personnel issue. The community has a right to know who is being investigated, if not the substance.

I will practice and encourage a respectful exchange between the residents and the selectboard during meetings, forums and other forms of dialogue.

2) The problem of unequal representation as discussed at a recent selectboard meeting, arises whenever there are joint selectboard and trustee meetings.

The issue is that the town selectboard is elected to represent their constituents – all town residents both inside and outside the village. Also present at these meetings are the village trustees who are only elected to represent the village residents. The panel is stacked in favor of village residents to the detriment of those outside the village. Half the people in the town did not elect the representatives for the village and have no alternate choice in sending their own representatives to joint meetings to ensure balance in decisions made.

In these situations, the selectboard should advocate for equal representative democracy, rather than fear more voices and diversity at the table.

3) A top priority is to welcome new municipal manager, Evan Teich, and help him achieve success by establishing clear, communicated goals, and giving him the resources to achieve them.

I would like to see us increase citizen participation by moving forward with a charter change that would allow voting on all budget items by Australian ballot.

I believe regional dispatch is a good idea for Essex, and we should work to answer whatever questions remain open during the last year and move forward.

We need to zero in on spending and potential cost savings, so we can tame the unsustainable increases in our budgets. Over the past five years, annual increases have averaged 6 percent.

I want to address concerns on community engagement, homelessness, substance abuse and harassment training, among others.

We have a busy agenda. I have the time to devote to the town and look forward to finding solutions to these challenges.

Elaine Haney Sopchak



– Grew up in New Jersey and moved to Vermont in 1994. Moved to Essex Jct. from St. Albans in 2000. Three kids all attended Essex Jct. schools.

– Special projects manager for the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development. For many years before, was the office manager of the Chancellor’s Office of the Vermont State Colleges System.

– Formerly owned and operated The Book Rack & Children’s Pages, an independent bookstore located at the Essex Outlets.

– Founder of Local First Vermont, statewide network of locally-owned businesses.

•- Involved in a lot of Essex community organizations:

o Essex representative since 2012 and chair since 2015, Channel 17 Town Meeting Television

o Member of the Essex Governance Group since its founding in 2014

o Founding member of the Five Corners Farmers Market

o Village Planning Commissioner, 2004-2007

o Brownell Library Trustee, 2003-2010

o President, Brownell Library Foundation, 2008-2011

o Former referee, Green Mountain Roller Derby (2009-2015) and founder of the Minor Catastrophes, Vermont’s first junior roller derby team.

1) I intend to foster a culture where staff and selectboard members embrace openness and transparency as essential to effective

government. We must model high ethical standards for everyone.

I think how we communicate needs improvement. When people think something is going on and aren’t allowed to know what it is—because of rules about what can be shared with the public and that protect personnel records—they justifiably think something is being hidden from them. I will always do my best to follow public records and open meetings rules, and I will work with the selectboard to ensure full transparency.

Municipal staff work hard to communicate clearly with residents—the Town planning department in particular does a great job sharing information on Front Porch Forum. I will work to foster that kind of open communication from both staff and the selectboard.

2) As a trustee, I represent half of the town population. If I were elected to the selectboard, I would represent the entire Town. I know I must work to earn the trust of town residents outside the village. I hope it helps them to know that I’ve lived in Essex for 18 years, raised a family in Essex, served on town committees, owned a business in the town center, and support town government with my taxes.

I am a town resident, and I share the hopes and concerns of all my Essex neighbors.

Let’s focus on our consolidation efforts, because the more we work together, consolidating our services, operations, and budgets, the sooner everyone will feel fairly represented and fairly taxed. We’ve been successful so far; suddenly inserting some kind of “us versus them” tension into the process assumes that the village and the town are competitors. We are not competitors. We are partners.

3) There are three priorities I think the selectboard must address this year:

1. The upcoming firearms discussion will require judicious consideration of all sides to arrive at a solution that balances the safety of our community with the rights of residents.

2. I want to begin a conversation about affordable housing throughout the town and explore establishing partnerships to create housing that is affordable for the average Vermonter.

3. I want the selectboard to work closely with the economic development council to make our economic development goals more cohesive across the entire town and to better leverage the many benefits our community can offer businesses.

In addition, the selectboard must maintain tight management of the town budget throughout the year, and help our new unified manager get acclimated.