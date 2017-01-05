Media bias doesn’t belong in local reporting

By Dawn McGinnis

I take exception to your decision to highlight only lurid aspects of the recent recreation department debates (2016 Year in Review, Dec. 29).

By the way, an STD, in addition to being shorthand for “special taxing district” is a venereal disease, not a contraceptive option, as your article stated.

The tone of this part of the “biggest headlines” section sounded like sour grapes to me. This was a huge story for much of 2016, yet you devoted a scant four sentences to summing it up, with no quotes or pictures.

In contrast, homeless veteran Michael Barney, got much more ink — a whopping nine sentences — as did several other topics.

Your emphasis on “gimmicks” in the STD debate ignored the antics used by promoters of the rec district and the exorbitant costs in staff and volunteer time. This information, as well as the costs of exploring and promoting the STD, is easily available with some actual, um, research.

For example, the $30,000 spent on this proposal could have been used to provide many additional programs and services to our residents instead!

This money, from town, village and EJRP funds, purchased lawn signs, postcard mailings ($1,600) and legal advice ($16,000!)

The special election, held at an extremely inconvenient time of the year and with characteristically low turnout, cost $8,000.

I find it interesting that, in this still democratic society, the grassroots activists who spoke truth to power were not considered relevant to this story. They, in fact, would have provided a positive lead into your summary of Bernie’s populist campaign that followed. Both were people-powered, yet you chose the word “heated” to compare and connect the two efforts.

It was small donations from a couple dozen concerned individuals that bought the “Vote NO” flyers and lawn signs, and, by the way, it cost them less than $1,000 to achieve victory.

Your staff missed more than an opportunity to fairly and accurately report all of the details of this story. Frankly, I believe they missed the forest for the trees all year on this issue. I understand town and village and EJRP buy a lot of ads in your paper. But so do quite a few people who voted no. They own businesses in town and even advertise with you, but, because recreation became the “third rail” here in Essex, they couldn’t afford to go public with their opposition.

I really hope your relationship with such heavy hitters doesn’t have a bearing on the way this story, or any others, was reported. The Reporter staff needs to remember one of the most important tenets of journalism: Unless writing an op-ed piece, you must keep opinions to yourselves, not put them on the front page. Frankly, I expect more reporting and less pandering this year.

Dawn McGinnis