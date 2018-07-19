Mary Abatiello Thomas

Aug. 13, 1929 – July 8, 2018

“You know Mary Thomas? She died you know.” This is what our dear mother Mary wanted for her obituary. Sorry, Mom. We can’t let you off that easy! We have some “bragging and loving rights” about you we need to share.

She was one of a kind. Mom’s entertaining sense of humor, humility and high energy captivated friends and family. She was both practical and generous beyond measure. She loved deeply and unconditionally and made those around her feel incredibly special. One was always welcome at her home and at her table where delicious meals from old Italy were the norm. Her spirituality, daily walking and gathering of friends and family provided a balance in life that is one of our loving takeaways. She was the matriarchal loving glue that all great mothers seem to mysteriously possess.

Our Mom was born Aug. 13, 1929 in Rutland. She died peacefully on a Sunday morning at her son’s cabin overlooking a quiet and beautiful Lake Champlain.

Her parents, Carmine and Stella Abatiello, who played amazing roles in her life, immigrated from Italy to begin their new lives in Vermont.

She married our father, A. Richard (Dick) Thomas, on Nov. 18, 1950. The life they shared was one of joy, respect, love and laugher. The challenges in life were met with faith, love, and yes, the hard work that accompanies such things. We miss them both and they now dance together again, among their family and friends gone before.

She is survived by her four sons and one daughter: Frank Thomas of Salt Lake City, Rick and Patricia Thomas of Newport, N.H., Grant and Marilyn Thomas of Westford, daughter, Carmen, and Doug McSpadden of Bozeman, Mont., and son, Mark Thomas, of Essex, who lived with and cared for Mom for many years. Of course we cannot forget to include Abby, her most faithful dog who always provided her comfort and laughter.

Importantly, to all our family, she also left behind her very close sister and remaining sibling, Mafalda Mangeri, of Rutland. The loving comfort and guidance provided by Mafalda to my Mom, and all of us, is more than can be put into words. Her nieces and nephews, grandkids and great-grandkids, her close friends within the community, the Holy Family Church, and the Quality Bake Shop brought her much happiness throughout the years.

Our mother is predeceased by her loving husband, Dick, by her sisters and their husbands Clementine and Bud Lewis, Theresa and Larry Bauchamp and Alice and Angelo Gianakos; her brother, Peter, and his wife, Barbara Abatiello; her brother-in-law, Nicky Mangeri; her sister-in-law, June Acker; and her grandson, Mickey LeClair.

Please join us in celebrating the life of Mary Abatiello Thomas with mass scheduled for 10:30 a.m. on July 21 at the Holy Family Church in Essex Junction. The mass will be followed by a graveside service at the Holy Family Cemetery and a subsequent celebration luncheon at the Catamount Country Club in Williston.

A note of thanks to all her friends and family who have provided her with immeasurable love throughout her life and so much support to our greater family. Mom is smiling, embraced by your kindness. We all love you Mom and thank you immensely for what you have given us.

Memorial gifts may be directed to Holy Family Church, 4 Prospect St., Essex Jct. VT 05452 and Mom’s high school, Mount St. Joseph Academy, 127 Convent Ave., Rutland, VT 05701.