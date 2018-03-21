It’s sugaring season in Vermont! Catch the spirit of the season with this delicious and easy recipe for maple glazed brussels sprouts – the perfect side dish for a healthy dinner.
Serves 8.
Ingredients:
• 2 lbs brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise
• 4 tbsp olive oil
• 1/2 cup maple syrup
• 2 tbsp unsalted butter
• 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
• 1 1/2 tbsp fresh chives, thinly sliced
• 1 tbsp fresh sage leaves, thinly sliced
• Salt and pepper, to taste
Instructions:
1. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in 2 batches, and adding 2 more tbsp oil between batches, cook sprouts until deep golden brown (4-5 minutes).Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until tender (3-4 more minutes). Transfer sprouts to a bowl.
2. Remove pan from heat and add maple syrup, butter and herbs. Once butter has melted, return sprouts to pan and toss to coat.