It’s sugaring season in Vermont! Catch the spirit of the season with this delicious and easy recipe for maple glazed brussels sprouts – the perfect side dish for a healthy dinner.

Serves 8.

Ingredients:

• 2 lbs brussels sprouts, trimmed and halved lengthwise

• 4 tbsp olive oil

• 1/2 cup maple syrup

• 2 tbsp unsalted butter

• 2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley

• 1 1/2 tbsp fresh chives, thinly sliced

• 1 tbsp fresh sage leaves, thinly sliced

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Instructions:

1. Heat 2 tbsp olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Working in 2 batches, and adding 2 more tbsp oil between batches, cook sprouts until deep golden brown (4-5 minutes).Season with salt and pepper and continue cooking until tender (3-4 more minutes). Transfer sprouts to a bowl.

2. Remove pan from heat and add maple syrup, butter and herbs. Once butter has melted, return sprouts to pan and toss to coat.