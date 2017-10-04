Manager search window extended

By Colin Flanders

The selectboard and trustees are extending their deadline for municipal manager applications after their recruiter said he was befuddled by the search’s results.

In a conference call at a Sept. 26 joint meeting, recruiter Don Jutton said his company has received only 18 applications during the three weeks of advertising the position.

Just a week before the deadline, only four candidates show “any fundamental basis” of managerial experience and none could realistically walk in tomorrow and do the job, Jutton said.

What’s more puzzling, he added, is not one Vermont manager has applied for the job despite Essex’s ranking as Vermont’s second largest municipality, offering mid-level town managers a chance to climb the career ladder while staying in-state.

“I can’t believe that in Vermont, Essex is not one of the two or three primo jobs for managers,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense to me.”

The boards agreed to extend to deadline until October 20. Jutton said he doesn’t expect this to throw off the timeline.

In his August interview, Jutton warned the two boards may not find the perfect candidate on the first pass-through. He blamed a shallow candidate pool and local characteristics like high state taxes and an expensive housing market, though last week said neither of those make living here prohibitive.

“I can’t explain it,” Jutton said.

He now plans to directly solicit some Vermont managers and said his company is narrowing the pool in a few other searches, which will allow him to offer some qualified candidates that don’t move on in those recruitments.

“We’ve got to increase the pool, or we’ve got to come up with another strategy,” Jutton said, adding he plans to update the boards weekly and ask some Vermont managers why they’re not interested in the position.

Once satisfied with the pool, Jutton will begin a public engagement process that will include a community survey and panel interviews. Focus groups are planned for October 16 and 24.

Jutton also plans to call each elected official separately for private conversations and said he would like to do the same with up to 10 community members of the board’s choosing.

An anonymous survey that polled nine of the 10 officials — selectboard chairman Max Levy was in Texas helping the Red Cross with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts — sheds light onto some of their hopes for the new manager.

Consolidation reigned as the “single most important issue” facing the two communities in the immediate future, followed by economic development, the survey said.

Respondents pointed to Essex Jct. Parks and Recreation and planning and development as two village departments requiring early attention in the manager’s tenure. Planning and public works yielded responses on the town side.

The survey also asked the officials to share a tidbit of advice for the new manager.

“Balancing the needs/wants of the two municipalities will need to be done carefully,” reads one response. “We may never get to complete consolidation. Getting most of the way there may need to be enough to be considered successful.”

Another asked the manager to not take this job believing that completing the consolidation should be a goal or legacy.

“We’ve seen a lot of change recently,” the response says “Let’s try living with those changes, get to know each other and allow some significant time to pass before attempting to consolidate the more difficult areas.”

The final candidate will have an updated contract to work under after members agreed at the meeting to extend the joint municipal model another three years.

The current agreement says the shared manager model expires June 2018, meaning without its extension, a new manager could enter a scenario with no assurance of what communities fall under his or her jurisdiction.

Village president George Tyler said this would make finding a good applicant that much harder.

Outgoing manager Pat Scheidel said managers seeking employment look for three-year contracts because it can take up to a full year to understand the ins and outs of the job. The second year allows the manager to “dive in and get some things done,” and the third year allows the boards to assess the manager’s job performance.

“Lately, some selectboard members are looking to whittle that down to a two-year agreement,” Scheidel said. “That narrows the field. Three is a good, solid number and I think it’s a fair number for both sides.”

While the boards slightly altered a few parts of MOU, the most notable change extended the timeframe for ending the agreement.

Previously required to issue 45 days’ notice, the boards must now inform each other within 90 days before ending the contract.

The measure passed 9-1. Selectwoman Irene Wrenner offered the lone dissent by challenging the document’s claim that a single manager can effectively serve the town and the village.

“That is not a true statement anymore,” she said.

Tyler said he would like to hear her reasoning at some point, to which Wrenner responded, “It’s probably executive session material.”