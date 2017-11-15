Manager search nears conclusion

By Colin Flanders

Trust the process.

That was the takeaway from the Nov. 8 joint meeting when officials discussed whether to sit in on interviews led by a panel of municipal professionals early next month. The panel is one of three that will interview six candidates before the selectboard and trustees interview a final trio.

Sitting in would go against their recruiter’s recommendations but would allow the selectboard and trustees to see all six candidates instead of the filtered pool.

Yet since two selectboard members — Andy Watts and Sue Cook — are unable to attend, the boards agreed to forgo the session so no one comes into the final interviews with preconceived notions. Plus, they’re paying the recruiter, a few officials said, so they might as well let him do his job.

Recruiter Don Jutton’s team will cut the pool of six down to the final three by judging candidates’ responses to a list of five essay questions.

In efforts to avoid an unfair advantage, the boards initially withheld those questions until all candidates received the prompts. This week, village president George Tyler sent The Reporter the list of 10 options, of which the boards chose five.

One question asks for candidates’ philosophy, approach and background related to job functions they will encounter as manager, like collective bargaining, strategic planning and economic development.

Others ask how candidates would help the communities weigh questions about growth versus community character; how they might approach decisions where one side might benefit more than another; and how they might exhibit “natural synergies” with the community.

A final question seeks a candidates’ experience with “emotionally charged community issues,” which the town and village have recent experience with in the recreation debate.

“Over the years, our community has been known to engage in some pretty ‘hot and heavy’ discussions, where politically sensitive or controversial issues are concerned,” the question reads. “At times, the rhetoric and/or level of personal attacks seem to go well beyond civil and reasonable.”

The prompt also asks candidates how they have handled controversial issues and what role they believe the manager should play in “lowering the volume” and increasing civility in public discourse.

Along with the panel of municipal professionals joining Jutton for interviews on December 1, the six candidates will also meet with employee and citizen panels. Officials have been reaching out to individual community members in a recruitment effort for the latter. The boards will then interview the final three in executive session on December 2 and deliberate. Their choice could be announced that day if a majority of each board agrees.

“The ideal situation is it’s completely obvious to the 10 of us,” village president George Tyler said.