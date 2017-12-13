Manager finalist still not named

By Colin Flanders

The selectboard and trustees still haven’t released the name of their choice for municipal manager 10 days after voting to extend an offer due to unresolved questions in the contract, village president George Tyler said Tuesday.

After planning to announce the candidate’s name Tuesday night, Tyler said he’s been advised by the village attorney to withhold the name until the contract is ready to sign.

Tyler explained the boards haven’t finalized language stating that while the manager works for both — and is paid by both the town and village — he or she only receives benefits from one entity. Tyler said he believes that will be the town due to its “desirable” retirement plan.

He said the boards are also still working to ensure language on evaluation and termination conform to the process described by their charters.

They have agreed, however, that if one board wishes to terminate employment, then the other board will also nullify the contract.

He said while these are not deal breakers, the process of getting the wording satisfactory to each party is taking longer than expected. Once the contract is finalized, it will be sent to the manager and his or her lawyer.

“We tried the best we could to get this ready tonight,” Tyler said in a phone interview Tuesday. “But the timing was just too fast. We just didn’t have enough time.”

At Tuesday’s joint meeting, Tyler said the boards also plan to wait for their recruiter to finish a background check on the candidate. He’s unsure how long that will take.