Made in Essex: Firebird Cafe owner to open coffee shop

By Cindy Chittenden

Editor’s note: Made in Essex is a new feature in The Reporter highlighting local businesses in town. Each week, you’ll see a new piece by our freelancer, Cindy Chittenden, an eighth generation Vermonter who grew up in her family business, Chittenden’s Cider Mill in South Burlington. She worked in sales for 25 years but recently switched to a writing career. Cindy and her husband, Jason, live in Essex Jct. with their cats, Olive and Cannoli. Have an idea for a business Cindy should profile? Contact us at news@essexreporter.com, and you might just see your idea in print!

If you’re lucky enough to catch owner Jake Tran at Firebird Cafe, you’ll be greeted by someone who has more energy than your average teenager.

Filled with life and curious by nature, the 53-year-old proprietor of the Essex hot spot makes it a point to converse with his customers. A self-proclaimed introvert – which is difficult to imagine after chatting with him for over an hour – Tran recalled the first time he saw someone sit down and enjoy one of his edible creations.

“I never had this feeling, ever,” the restaurateur beamed. “I was in awe! People came to eat my food.”

Tran moved to the United States from Vietnam at age 12 with his mom, grandmother and three younger sisters. The family of six settled in to the small California town of Capitola.

“My mother was the breadwinner,” Tran recalled. “By day, she worked at a middle school as a secretary and, by night, at a Kmart cafeteria.”

In 1986, while in college, Tran and his two housemates flew to Boston to visit a friend and ended up in Burlington. Needless to say, he was impressed: He transferred to the University of Vermont, secured an apartment and got a job at a local FedEx office.

Tran’s first major East Coast hurdle occurred 14 years later.

“This was a very tough time. It was horrible,” Tran recalled, sipping his dark roast coffee.

His marriage had crumbled, he had two young children, and he found himself at a crossroads.

“For me, life events dictate what I do,” he said. “When something big happens, you are forced to reevaluate what you need to do to work around the situation so you can go forward.”

A friend suggested he see a counselor. Though he doubted therapy’s efficacy, he though, “What do I have to lose?’”

After two years, Tran saw improvement in his relationships and with his work. And he was ready to shake things up.

“You have to trust your instincts,” Tran recalled.

So, after 16 years there, he quit his FedEx job. Within a year, the owner of a local deli approached him, looking to lease his business. With neither a business plan nor experience in cafe ownership, Tran took the leap. Using his house as collateral, he took out a loan and opened Demeter Café in South Burlington.

“The deli was tiny – one employee sometimes two,” the entrepreneur said. “Sometimes I was two to three months late on rent, and I started to stress. I don’t get stressed out easily, but I knew I had to expand and grow.”

Running the deli one day, Tran scrolled through Craigslist listings and saw New World Tortilla in Essex was looking for someone to take over its lease.

“I met the owner with no intention of leasing it, not like I had a lot of cash,” he said with a laugh. “I was on a shoestring budget.”

Five weeks later, in July 2009, Tran opened The Firebird in Essex, closing out at Demeter Café.

The restaurant has proven to be more than a local hot spot.

Tran said proudly, “We are building relationships with customers. I like bringing people together.”

He said the restaurant supports local nonprofits and organizations including Christ the King School, Vermont Stage Company and Outright Vermont. Tran also employs graduates from the Vermont Works For Women program.

Even with Firebird doing bang-up business, something else was brewing. After taking courses in California and Idaho on coffee roasting, Tran formulated a plan to open a coffee shop.

Last June, one of Tran’s customers had a building for sale on Main Street, and, in true form, Tran took the chance and solidified the deal last October.

“It’s funny. I keep forgetting I own this building,” he said, laughing. “It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

Jake’s coffee place, Nest, is scheduled to open in mid-March.

“I look beyond the walls,” Tran said. “I think of a bigger picture as time goes on: How I am going to affect the community? I am hoping this will be a place where people will say, ‘Hey, let’s go down to Nest and chat.’”