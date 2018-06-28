Lyda Parsons Bruce, 88, Burlington passed away peacefully on June 4, 2018, at Mansfield Place in Essex. Lyda was born April 22, 1930, in Corning, N.Y. and was known best to family and friends as “Pudgy.”

Pudgy was raised in Painted Post, N.Y., where she attended school until her senior year. At that time, the family moved to England where she completed high school and continued through several finishing school years in both Switzerland and France. Upon moving back to the United States, Pudgy attended Wells College in Aurora, N.Y.

After college, Pudgy married Douglass S Bruce of Elmira, N.Y., and settled in Corning to raise the family. Eventually she moved to Burlington to be closer to friends and family members who had moved there. During all of these years, her constant “place” was always the family cottage on Heart Bay at the north end of Lake George. This is where she spent her summers and always found her family, close friends, the surrounding hills, the lake, the views, and her rock garden. All were very dear and special to her.

An energetic woman, Pudgy loved taking care of her family and home, playing tennis and skiing, traveling, volunteering, reading a good book and playing cards, tending to her gardens, spending time with her friends and paddling in her canoe with her dogs and cats.

Pudgy was preceded in death by her parents, Charles L. and Margaret Young Parsons; by her former husband, Douglass S. Bruce; and by her son Douglass L. Bruce.

Pudgy is survived by her brother, Alan Parsons; her sister, Gaynor Parsons Coassin; her son Geoffrey Bruce; her daughter, Catherine Bruce, and by her four grandchildren Sean Vallant, Jasmine Bruce, Mikaela Bruce and Carmen Adams.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thanks to all of her caregivers at both the Residence at Shelburne Bay and Mansfield Place, as well as the hospice nurses and volunteers at the Visiting Nurses Association of Chittenden County.

Visiting hours are planned for Sunday, July 1, from 1 to 3 p.m. at The Barns at Lang Farm in Essex Jct. Following that will be a celebration of life service at the First Congregational Church on Main Street in Essex Jct. starting at 3:30 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lyda (Pudgy) Bruce to the Flynn Center, 153 Main St., Burlington, VT 05401. The family also invites you to share your memories and condolences at awrfh.com.