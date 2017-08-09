By Contributing writer

ESSEX – Lucile M. Larrabee, 87, of 25 Indian Brook Rd. in Essex passed away peacefully due to complications from ALS on Saturday, July 29, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center with her loving family by her side.

Lucile was born Dec. 8, 1929 in Hanover, N. H., the daughter of Ephraim and Velma (Plamondon) Dulac. She married George F. Larrabee, Jr. on April 15, 1950. She worked as a hairdresser until she married and started her family. She then became a stay-at-home mom, farmer’s wife, grandmother and great-grandmother, all of which she enjoyed. Her greatest joy was family gatherings at the holidays and making everyone’s favorite dish. She was very proud of her family and loved them all dearly.

Lucile is survived by her sisters Nancy Blake of Charleston, N.H., Theresa Sheldon of Kennebunk, Maine; by her sister-in-law Carolyn Desmarais of Seminole, Fla; by her cousin, Maureen Stefanowicz, of Nashua, N.H.; and by her three children: daughter Marguerite Hill and her husband, Richard; her son, George Larrabee, and his wife, Marie, and daughter Jeanette Pelkey and her husband, Lester; and by her seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 64 years, George F. Larrabee, Jr., in June 2014; by her her parents Ephraim and Velma Dulac; by her sister Claire Blais; by her brothers-in-law Gilbert Blake, Raymond Blais and Raymond Desmarais.

A mass was celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2017 at St. Pius X Church, 20 Jericho Rd. in Essex. There were no public calling per her request.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to UVM College of Medicine, Department of Neurology, ALS Research Fund, Attn: Joanne Stetson, 89 Beaumont Ave., Burlington, VT 05405.

