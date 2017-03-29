For the love of books: Late Essex man honored through Rotary donation

By Kaylee Sullivan

When he was a child, Philip Kolvoord was always diving into a new novel from his father’s bookstore. As he grew older, he worked to instill his love of books in others.

Kolvoord, a long time Essex resident, lawyer and Rotarian, died from Alzheimer’s disease this month at age 84. His legacy, though, will continue to inspire young readers and writers statewide.

At The Essex Resort and Spa last Wednesday, Essex Rotary’s literacy committee donated $1,000 to the Children’s Literacy Foundation in Kolvoord’s honor. Louise Kolvoord, who married the literacy-loving man in 1960, stood beside CLiF executive director Duncan McDougall as he accepted the check.

“He was one of all my all-time favorites,” McDougall said of Kolvoord, who served on CLiF’s board of directors between 2004 and 2010. “Those of you who knew him knew he was such a sweet guy.”

As McDougall continued to speak of the good Kolvoord did for the organization — which supports young, low-income and at-risk readers and writers in Vermont and New Hampshire — he paused to gather his emotions.

On long car rides together, the director said Kolvoord, a Walpole, N.H. native, would often ask him about CLiF’s latest work.

“And then he would say, ‘OK tiger, what can I do?’” McDougall recalled. “That was Phil.”

According to McDougall, Kolvoord was always full of ideas and constantly volunteered to do anything that benefited the literacy organization.

CLiF’s work, the director said, has reached almost 200,000 kids in over 400 towns.

Here in Essex, the Kolvoord name is a familiar one.

In the Brownell Library stands The Kolvoord Community Room, which Phil and Louise Kolvoord helped fund in 2001. The room, meant to host educational, intellectual, cultural and charitable activities, was named in memory of Kolvoord’s parents.

“Boy, what a day that was,” former Brownell director Penny Pillsbury said.

Pillsbury, who is now the Rotary’s literacy committee chair, said she wished she thought of donating the money to CLiF sooner, possibly before Kolvoord died on March 11.

The late Essex man holds a special place in Pillsbury’s thoughts. Back in the day, he encouraged her to join the Rotary as Essex’s first female member.

“It was just very nice to have people remember Phil,” Louise Kolvoord said of the club.

Beyond the Rotary, Kolvoord worked as a trial lawyer at The Law Offices of Kolvoord Overton Wilson, P.C., based in Essex Jct. His work, his wife said, expanded across the state.

His legal work served a variety of municipalities, including the Town of Essex, Champlain Valley Water District and the Champlain Valley Exposition, his obituary states. Kolvoord chaired the Discovery Museum’s board of directors in Essex and helped bring the Essex Jct. Skating Facility to town.

“Phil [was] always very loyal to Essex Jct.,” Louise Kolvoord said. “Always worked in the interest of the town and the village.”

After the couple married in 1960, they moved into the little red schoolhouse on Route 2A, his widow recalled with a grin.

Kolvoord bought the space from the school department, she said.

Whenever the couple moved, Kolvoord had countless boxes of books to pack, McDougall joked. The accumulation of these books, and his love for them, all date back to his father’s shop. As the Rotary meeting continued last week, a framed picture of Kolvoord and other CLiF board members circled around the tables.

“He was a beloved member of the CLiF family,” McDougall said. “We miss him a lot.”