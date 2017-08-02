Loretta Trepanier

By Contributing writer

ESSEX JCT. – Loretta Mary Trepanier, 70 of Foster Road died on July 25, 2017 at her home with her loving family and nurse Nancy by her side following a long battle with COPD.

She was born Oct. 19, 1946 in Cambridge, the daughter of Armand & Julia (Oliver) Baillargeon. She was a graduate of Essex High School Class of 1964. On Dec. 10, 1978, she was married at home in Essex Jct. to Andrew Trepanier.

She worked at Vermont Maple Orchards, Essex Discount Beverage Deli and Bagel Bakery in Essex. Her true love was being a part of the lives of her grandchildren, Facebook, playing cards, cooking and making people laugh.

She is survived by her husband of 40 years, Andrew Trepanier; by her two sons and daughter Keith Trepanier and his wife, Jo-ann; Delsa Meehan and Shaun Trepanier. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren Sean, Jonah, Matthew, Zachary, Elijan, Seth, Isaac, Khori, Kayla, Kamryn, Taylor and Alyse. She also is survived by her two best friends Patty Farr and Dick Barnier.

She is survived by her four sisters and two brothers: Jeanne and her husband, Russell Wescott; Leona Nichols, Armand Baillargeon, Daniel Baillargeon and his wife, Wanda; Pauline and her husband, Rod O’Connor; Janet and her husband, David Bean.

She also is survived by her godson, Casey O’Connor; by her sister-in-law, Dorothy; by James Casey and by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents, Armand and Julia Baillargeon; by her in-laws Walter and Delta Trepanier; by her brother-in-law Edward Nichols; and by her sister-in-law Jo-ann Baillargeon and best friend Susan Barnier.

Calling hours were held Sunday, July 30, 2017 at Ready Funeral Home and Cremation Services’ Mountain View Chapel in Essex Jct. A mass of Christian burial took place Monday, July 31, 2017 at Holy Family Catholic Church in Essex Jct. Burial will take place at a later date. Please visit www.readyfuneral.com to place online condolences.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Hospice and VNA, Colchester, VT.