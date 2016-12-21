Looking beyond the recreation district vote

By Michael Smith and George Tyler

We would like to thank the Recreation Governance Study Committee for its hard work, professionalism and perseverance on behalf of this community in preparing us for last week’s vote. They enthusiastically engaged in many hours of lively public meetings and graciously endured unfair and, at times, withering criticism.

Although we’re disappointed with the result, we want to assure village (and town) families that Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks will continue providing the outstanding programs and services they depend on. The prudential committee and village trustees have already begun to set the groundwork for a seamless transition of governance of EJRP from the village school district to the village municipal government. Our two boards understand how much well-designed recreation services add to our quality of life, particularly for young, busy families in the village community.

During community discussions about forming a unified recreation district, many asked why the village didn’t simply transfer governance of EJRP to the town as part of ongoing consolidation efforts. Our response, then and now, is EJRP belongs to village residents. The prudential committee and trustees are its caretakers.

Our recent consolidation efforts with the town have been administrative or, as with public works, allowed the village to keep a degree of control. None have involved a wholesale transfer of an entire village department to the town. Neither the trustees nor the prudential committee have a right to transfer ownership of EJRP without voter approval. The trustees and selectboard, with the support of the prudential committee, created the Recreation Governance Study Committee. The PC and Trustees vetted their recreation district proposal.

We were able to give village voters reasonable assurance that the new, unified district would continue funding and offering services, staffing and programs at about the same level as EJRP. In considering moving EJRP’s governance under the town, the trustees and prudential committee couldn’t give village voters similar assurance.

We don’t know what the new, consolidated department would look like. Would town outside the village voters tolerate a 100 percent increase in the town recreation budget? EJRP provides many childcare services and other programs the town doesn’t offer. Would they continue or be cut? Answering those and other questions would require a deliberative process similar to the recreation governance study that lead up to last week’s divisive vote. Does it make sense to jump right back into the recreation maelstrom? We don’t think so.

For now we must focus on finalizing school district unification and transferring EJRP governance to the village. Both boards remain concerned however, about the acrimony generated by the recreation district debate and the willingness of some to resuscitate the rancor that poisoned past consolidation efforts. In recent years the trustees and selectboard have together authored a new, positive chapter in the history of the Essex community. We’ve achieved many good things and set the stage for sustainable collaboration. But the recreation district debate revealed, not surprisingly, that differences remain about what consolidation means and how governance of municipal departments should evolve. We must resolve those differences through open-minded dialogue, as Heart & Soul of Essex has shown us. We must not allow those differences to divide us or undo all the good, collaborative work that’s been done.

Now would be a good time for the village trustees and village community to talk about where we’re headed. Let’s assess the consolidations we’ve accomplished so far. Are the trustees and selectboard going too fast, or not fast enough? What are the village’s priorities in this process?

A shared recreation district would have relieved village taxpayers of the unfair burden of supporting two community recreation departments. We will continue working to find fair solutions to that problem. Meanwhile, our village and town recreation departments will continue to provide the excellent services they’ve provided for many years. It’s time for our school boards and administrators to take center stage with their unification project. They need our support and our unity. Let’s all move forward together.

Michael Smith is chairman of the Essex Jct. Prudential Committee. George Tyler is president of the Essex Jct. Board of Trustees.