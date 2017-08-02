Little leaguers win big

By Reporter staff

The Essex Jct. Little League team earned a win at the 11- and 12-year-old Vermont Little League State Championships last Saturday at Maple Street Park’s Seman Field, besting reigning state champs Brattleboro, 10-0. The win is the team’s first Vermont championship title in more than a decade. The team racked up 17 hits over six innings; four of those went for extra bases, generating a total of 9 RBIs. Catcher Eli Bostwick (#2) led the team as he went for a 3-for-4 with a home run, 3 RBI and two runs. Pitcher Andrew Goodrich (#8) threw a complete game, two-hitter shutout. He spread 85 pitches over 22 batters, striking out 13 while allowing just four to reach base. The boys next play Maine in the regional tournament, starting in Bristol, Conn. on August 6. The game will air at 1 p.m. on ESPN3.com.