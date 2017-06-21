By Reporter staff

Linda May Starr, 69, joined with many family members into eternal life surrounded by her loving family, on March 27, 2017, at her home in Saint Cloud, Fla. Beloved wife of Stephen G. Starr.

A memorial service will be held at the North Troy United Church of Christ, Main Street, North Troy at 11 a.m., June 24, 2017.

Interment will follow at North Troy cemetery. Immediately following, friends and relatives are invited to the American Legion Post 28, 254 Dominion Ave. in North Troy for Linda’s celebration of life.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made to Heart Cry Chapel, 5225 East Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy, St. Cloud, FL 34771 or to UF Health Cancer Center, 1400 South Orange Ave, Orlando, FL. 32806. Online condolences are at curtis-britch.com.