By NANCY MOCK
You put the lime in the coconut … and put them both in this sweet and creamy, no-bake icebox cake!
Lime and coconut are together in this recipe, they are folded into the freshly-made whipped cream, which gets layered with thin and crispy chocolate wafer cookies to create this light, no-bake icebox cake. The whole thing then gets an overnight stay in the fridge to set and meld, before getting sliced up and served. The flavors are summery and tropical, and the dessert is cool and creamy!
PREP TIME: 25 MIN.
TOTAL TIME: 25 MIN.
SERVES: 8
Allow time for the mixing bowl and whisk attachment to chill in the freezer for 30 minutes before starting recipe. Also allow time for the assembled cake to rest in the fridge for at least eight hours or overnight.
INGREDIENTS:
- 3/4 cup sweetened flaked coconut
- 2 cups whipping cream, cold
- 1 cup confectioner’s sugar
- 2 teaspoon lime zest (about 1 lime’s worth)
- 40 thin chocolate wafer cookies (like Nabisco Famous Chocolate Wafers)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Place the bowl and whisk attachment from a stand mixer in the freezer to chill for 30 minutes. Have a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan ready for the cake.
- Use a food processor or mini chopper to mince the flaked coconut to a fine consistency. (You can also use a knife and do this by hand.) Set aside.
- When the bowl is chilled, assemble it with the whisk attachment on your stand mixer. Pour the whipping cream into the bowl and turn the mixer on high. Beat the cream for 5 minutes, then pause it to add in the confectioner’s sugar. Continue to beat the cream on high for another five minutes or so: check the cream often and stop the mixer when there are stiff peaks.
- Fold the minced coconut and lime zest into the whipped cream: mix it in gently until they are incorporated into the cream.
- Place eight of the Famous Chocolate Wafers in the bottom of the loaf pan, arranging and overlapping them to cover the bottom.
- Scoop one cup of the flavored whipped cream into the loaf pan and spread it to an even layer.
- Repeat these steps three more times: when you reach the final layer of cream, put all the remaining cream in (it may be a little more than a cup at the end.) Top this final layer of cream with a layer of cookies.
- Cover the pan with plastic wrap and put the pan in the fridge for at least eight hours or overnight to set.
- When ready to serve, use a sharp knife to cut slices of the cake: a spatula can be useful in maneuvering the pieces out of the pan (especially that first piece!) Serve immediately.
- Leftover cake can be stored in the fridge for up to three days.
Nancy Mock is a Colchester food writer. Find more of her recipes at www.HungryEnoughToEatSix.com.