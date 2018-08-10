By NANCY MOCK

You put the lime in the coconut … and put them both in this sweet and creamy, no-bake icebox cake!

Lime and coconut are together in this recipe, they are folded into the freshly-made whipped cream, which gets layered with thin and crispy chocolate wafer cookies to create this light, no-bake icebox cake. The whole thing then gets an overnight stay in the fridge to set and meld, before getting sliced up and served. The flavors are summery and tropical, and the dessert is cool and creamy!