Levy renamed selectboard chairman

By Colin Flanders

Max Levy will serve another year as selectboard chairman.

Nominated by selectman Michael Plageman, Levy won a close 3-2 decision during the selectboard’s annual reorganization meeting Monday night. Selectwomen Sue Cook and Irene Wrenner voted against him.

Cook also nominated Wrenner for the chair position, yet procedural rules state nominations are voted on in order.

It will be Levy’s fourth year as chairman.

Wrenner, who seconded his nomination last April, explained why she wouldn’t vote for him this year.

“The behavior that I’ve seen in the interim year has given me great pause,” Wrenner said at the meeting. “I’m extremely concerned about the incivility and the lack of impartiality here, and so unfortunately, Max, I will not be able to give you my vote tonight.”

Following the decision, selectman Andy Watts nominated Plageman for vice-chairman, a post held by Wrenner the past two years. The measure passed unanimously, as did Cook’s retention as clerk.

Revisiting their rules and regulations policies, members also took the opportunity to speak on conduct when dealing with fellow members and the public.

Watts referenced a resident’s accusation last year that the board came across as “hateful” and said he hopes the board can learn from this.

“We need to accept what’s said and comment on it without judgment,” he said.

Cook asked for a similar consideration from the board itself, pointing to the recreation saga as an example. She said there were times she felt coerced to change her opinion by members, specifically Levy.

“It needs to be respectful, but that’s part of what a board does,” Levy responded. “We have a different opinion; you challenge that with each other.”

Cook said it was rather the “way that it was acted on.”

“I was being pushed in a direction I didn’t think was appropriate,” she said. “If this is our operating guidelines, let’s make sure that we’re a safe environment where people feel that they can bring opposing views forward and not be ignored or not be respected.”

Other housekeeping items included meeting start times, which the selectboard voted to move up 30 minutes. Meetings for the next year will now take place at 7 p.m.

Joint municipal manager Pat Scheidel initially proposed 6:30 p.m., noting staff have seen a decline in productivity in the day after often late-adjourning selectboard meetings.

Members passed the measure about halfway through Monday’s four-hour gathering, which concluded just after 11:30 p.m.