Sex: Neutered male

Breed: Domestic short hair – brown/black tiger

Age: ~ 8 years old

Reason Here: I was not a good fit for my previous home

Arrival Date: 4/3/2018

Special Considerations: I need to be an indoor/outdoor cat

“…And he shall be Levon

And he shall be a good man…” – Elton John

Levon, an adventurous spirit indeed! Levon prefers to spend his days coming and going from his home and occasionally finding little “gifts” to provide his humans with. He started out a bit reserved here at HSCC, but over the course of only a week, he starting approaching the staff and allowing us to give him full body pets! He has been known to make plenty of biscuits and supply onlookers with friendly head butts! Levon might take his time to get to know you, but once he warms up (which seems to happen pretty quickly!), he’s a man of the people! It was once noted that Levon was playing with a staff member’s hair through his cage when she wasn’t giving him enough attention. Silly guy!

My thoughts on:

Cats: I have not lived with other cats, but would get into fights with the cats outside

Dogs: I lived with a dog in my previous home and did well

