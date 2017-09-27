Letters to the editor | September 28, 2017

By Reporter staff

Thank you for covering DACA protest

Many thanks for the Essex Reporter’s coverage of the protest that Essex Resists held in Five Corners in support of DACA recipients. If anyone is interested in learning more about the work that Essex Resists is doing locally and nationally, please looks for us on Facebook: Essex Resists.

Kelly Adams

Essex Jct.

…

Need more data on SBACs

I was disappointed to read the results of the SBAC testing for the EHS, but perhaps more disappointed to hear few, if any, constructive ideas to improve student learning, and consequently, our SBAC scores.

It was mentioned in the article that our high school students may have done poorly (EHS math proficiency ranks fifth behind other area high schools and is hugely behind MMU, while our EHS literacy scores are even worse) because our 11th grade students may not have taken the test seriously.

What data supports this assumption? Are our EHS students somehow that much more jaded and un-invested than MMU students, for instance? Or Milton students? Another suggestion postulated was the low performance was due to the timing of the test. Apparently, EHS held its testing during the first week of the three-month testing window, while other schools may have chosen to schedule toward the end of the three-month testing window, “allowing more time for instruction.” It’s my understanding that schools schedule their own testing dates. Why did EHS schedule SBACs at the beginning of the three-month window when they could have taken advantage of significantly more teaching time prior to the test? Thirdly, the article mentioned that school officials “can compare SBAC results to local assessments, to make decisions” about improving instruction. I’d like to know what the local assessment results also reveal about all of our EHS students. Do they take the SBAC mini-interim assessments? Are there other local assessments that all students take? There should be a comparison made publicly about this.

Lastly, I believe strongly that the best way to find out what is going on, in terms of learning with high school students, is to ask them. They are very insightful, because they are the ones who sit in class for 6.5 hours a day. Survey all students in grades 9-12 about whether or not they find their learning relevant and transferable to real life, whether or not their teachers help them monitor their proficiency growth around the Common Core standards (or other national standards), and if their teachers work hard to engage them in this learning and correct misunderstandings. And also, maybe ask them how they did on the SBAC assessment (do they even know?) and what they think that this means. And then, report out the findings of that data, as well. That way, you can cross-reference your SBAC scores with your local assessments, with student insight, and perhaps have a more focused picture of what is really going on at EHS.

Katherine Barwin

Educator and parent

Essex Jct.

…

Inaction disappointing in firearms issue

It is most unfortunate that eight years after the Essex Firearms Discharge Ordinance Task Force provided the selectboard with a comprehensive report compiled from 10 public meetings held over a 60-day period that nothing has been done to minimize the potential public safety risks posed by firearms discharged in thickly settled areas.

The task force was asked to consider several proposals to expand several existing no shooting zones in the town. In studying this, the task force searched for but could not find the criterion used for establishing the current no shooting zones. Therefore, the task force rejected the expansion proposals and recommended that the selectboard develop standard criterion then revisit the matter.

The task force made several recommendations to “bridge the gap” recognizing that it would take time for the selectboard to establish new standards. The report called upon board to:

Add a preamble to the firearm ordinance: Any firearm or weapon shall not be used, carried or discharged in a careless or negligent manner to endanger or jeopardize the safety, life or property of a person regardless of any other provision of this ordinance.

Increase the penalties for violations of the firearms discharge ordinance.

Advise and assist any residents choosing to post their property in accordance with the laws governing signs indicating: no shooting, no trespassing, no hunting and hunting by permission only.

Limit firearm discharge in the Indian Brook area to hunting only, ensure that the main “circ” trail stay within the no shoot zone, and post signage during hunting seasons to alert hunters and non-hunters to the probability of each other’s presence.

Explore the feasibility of a creating a safe and proper shooting range within the town seeking guidance from the Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife.

On Dec. 7, 2009, the Essex Firearms Discharge Ordinance Task Force delivered its report to the Essex Town Selectboard. In the cover letter transmitting the report, I indicated that it should be considered as a package.

Because most of the input received during the public sessions was from the perspective of hunters and target shooters, I suggested that the selectboard consider this matter from the perspective of all stakeholders. In addition to the hunters and shooters, they should hear from the property owners whose no-trespass signs are being ignored; the mailperson delivering mail on Chapin and Old Stage Roads; the golfer on the Essex Golf Course; the dog walker in Indian Brook Park; and the children attending nature classes in Betty’s meadow.

The matter of where shooting should be allowed in Essex will demand even more attention as the town continues to grow, and the best solution is one that will protect the public and the rights of the sportsman at the same time.

It would not serve the citizens of Essex well to wait until there is another tragic shooting incident before finalizing this matter.

Peter Gagliardi

Santee, Calif. (formerly Essex, Vt.)

Former chairperson, 2009 Essex Firearms Discharge Ordinance Task Force