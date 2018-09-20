Support Linda Myers for re-election

As a longtime resident and voter in Essex, I can confidently recommend Linda Myers for re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. Linda represents the Chittenden 8-1/Essex Town District and has served the community in the Legislature for 17 years, and for 13 of those years she also served the Town on the Essex Selectboard, including four years as chair.

I witnessed Linda in action at the Statehouse in Montpelier when we served together in the Legislature as district mates. After being appointed to her seat after the death of her husband, Marty Myers in 2001, and in the middle of a two-year session, I watched Linda quickly absorb the ins and outs of the legislative process in the House and in her assigned committee. Just a few years after being appointed to the House Committee on Corrections and Institutions, Linda was named vice chair of that committee and served in that position for 10 years.

In the years since we served together, I have continued to be impressed by her professionalism, honesty, caring, and ability to work successfully across both sides of the aisle. Linda’s main concern is doing what is best for the people of Essex and Vermont, and she works tirelessly to do just that.

There are many reasons to vote for Linda for re-election to the Vermont State House of Representatives. I hope that you will do so, either through absentee balloting which begins on September 21 or at the polls on November 6. Thank you.

Gene Sweetser

Essex Jct.

Farmers market to end early

The Board of Directors of the Five Corners Farmers’ Market announces to the community that the 2018 market season will be ending early on September 19. The board decided that due to declining attendance since early August, it is in the best interest of the volunteers, the vendors and the community to shorten the season.

We attribute the declining attendance largely to the six consecutive weeks of high heat and humidity which caused a loss of momentum and declining vendor revenues.

The Five Corners Farmers’ Market has always been a community-run organization whose mission is to contribute to a vibrant downtown. This summer, the community experienced the empty parking lot in the center of Five Corners morph into a vibrant market and event space every Wednesday. This possibility was due entirely to Mr. Gabe Handy for allowing the market to use the space, and to the Board who had the vision to use the new downtown location.

As the market closes for the season, we acknowledge many successes: an energetic board of directors, a cadre of steady volunteers, local business support, a good vendor mix, and terrific volunteer musicians.

It takes a lot of people to run four months of weekly programming at the market; we are immensely grateful to the following people and businesses:

Mr. Gabe Handy for the market location and Mr. Alex McEwing for the parking lot.

The 5CFM Fan Club Sponsors: Aubuchon Hardware, Fleet Feet Sports, Jules’ On the Green, Martones’ Market, McGillicuddy’s Five Corners, MetroRock Station, Mimmo’s Pizzeria, Phoenix Books, Rocky’s NY Pizza, Sam’s Scoop Shop, Soulshine Yoga, & Sweet Alchemy Bakery.

The following repeated market volunteers: Dawn Nieikarz, Christian Smith, Michael Duffy, Jesse Freedman, Barbara Breen, Laura Printon, Ethan Evans, Katie Adams, and Amelia Duffy.

The Power of Produce program sponsors and volunteers: Northfield Savings Bank and Essex Rotary; Olivia Batryn and Alyssa Rich, UVM interns; and Anne Miller for POP Art.

For the edible garden planters at the market: Gardeners’ Supply Company and Diane Fuchs.

We also thank the regular shoppers who supported the 2018 market and vendors.

Last but not least, to the members of the working board of directors, who not only came every market for the past 17 weeks, but who also attended countless meetings before and during the market season, who lugged signs, labored over vendor applications, solicited donations, and provided general support to the manager.

We hope you will come to our last market on 9/19, stock up on favorites and thank the vendors for making the Five Corners Farmers’ Market their Wednesday night destination for food, fun, and community.

The Five Corners Farmers Market Board

Kim Maiberger, Katie Lavallee, Diana Hackenburg, Lori Houghton, Toni Morgan, Theresa Fletcher and Julie Miller-Johnson