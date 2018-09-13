Turner brings experience to the table

Throughout my 17 years representing the people of Essex in the Vermont House of Representatives, I have had the opportunity to work with Rep. Don Turner on many issues. Don has been a leading champion for economic expansion, fiscal responsibility and pro-growth policies in our state.

Over the years I’ve been impressed with Don’s ability to unite people of different viewpoints. Don brings a wealth of experience to the important issues Vermonters are facing. As a legislator, House Minority Leader, Milton town manager, first responder and fourth-generation Vermonter, he is able to see things from many different perspectives to foster collaboration.

Now, more than ever, we are facing a leadership gap in the legislature. We need someone who will work across party lines to get things done. That is why I hope you will join me in voting for Don Turner for lieutenant governor.

Rep. Linda Myers

Essex