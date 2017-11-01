Letters to the editor | November 2, 2017

By Reporter staff

Five Corners growth not thoughtful

Friday, Oct. 27, I witnessed three near accidents at Five Corners in Essex in less than one minute.

I was stopped at a red light on Park Street, waiting to turn left onto Pearl Street. Being first in line and behind the white line for traffic, I saw a pedestrian nearly hit by a speeding car as she tried to cross from the Mobil station to Pearl Street. Then, it was my turn. A tractor trailer turned right from Pearl onto Park and missed my left front fender by inches. A minute later, another big truck almost hit me.

In both vehicular cases, the trucks lacked sufficient lane space to make a safe right turn without jumping onto the sidewalk in front of McGillicuddy’s tavern. In this area of Five Corners, the shoulder of the street is measured in inches, not feet. Who allowed a wider sidewalk here at the cost of human safety?

How the community development department can honestly describe the massive, four-story building at an already failed intersection as “thoughtful growth in action” is beyond rational belief. When People’s Bank exited the corner, Essex Jct. had a golden opportunity to revitalize this busy corner on a reasonable scale. It failed that standard in what can only be described as a “development at any cost.”

Jack T. Scully

Colchester

…

Thank you for service



We at the Vermont Veterans’ Home desire to express our gratitude to every U.S. military veteran, past and present for their unwavering service to our country. Let us all remember, if not for their assurance of liberty, we would not have the rights and freedoms their sacrifice bestows on us all. We live in the greatest nation on earth because of their commitment to duty, honor and country.

Please join with me and thank our veterans and their families for their service on this Veterans’ Day.

Melissa Jackson

CEO/Administrator, Vermont Veterans’ Home Brattleboro