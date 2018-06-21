Essex failed to exercise duty of care

This letter to The Reporter expresses one voter’s concern about the failure of Essex leaders in carrying out their duty of care towards Essex citizens. Since November 2017, all of us have watched unfold multiple reports about two sexual harassment complaints filed in Essex, one in the village, one in the town, against the same official.

Whatever the result of Ms. Wrenner’s lawsuit, she knows the difference between a general sexist attitude and illegal sexual harassment. But the handling of Wrenner’s complaint through the town selectboard and town office fails the duty of care to ensure just due process on the town level.

Lawyer Ellis, a private attorney on retainer to the town, failed this duty of care when he stated that he “represented the town’s interests” in judging Wrenner’s complaint. Despite his oath to uphold state laws, Ellis has not felt he represents a just process for a town resident when a town official is accused. Disrespect toward complainant Wrenner follows from that disrespect for just legal process.

Any legal statement from the town lawyer or the Essex manager’s office on legal issues in Essex expresses an individual opinion. Neither a local lawyer nor town staff makes the final ruling on a legal opinion – courts, judges and the state attorney general’s office do. That Lawyer Ellis, a personal friend of the accused, did not recuse himself from this case opens him to a complaint of malpractice and conflict of interest with the Vermont Bar Association.

We have just seen this same failure of duty of care again in the town selectboard’s refusal to record full discussions in written minutes. An administrator has commented that the board has the option of hiring a court reporter to take minutes. My mother, a federal court reporter, took an oath to record accurately and truthfully what she heard. She could have lost her license and been fired for inaccurate recording of facts. Our selectboard has just dropped its ethical commitment regarding transparency toward citizens in its minutes.

Paula DeMichele

Essex Jct.