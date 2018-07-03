Postal Workers’ food drive again a success

Once again, the Essex community came out in full force to help stock the shelves of local food pantries.

The Heavenly Pantry would like to thank all those involved in making this year’s Postal Workers’ Union Food Drive on May 12 a tremendous success.

More food was gathered and delivered to the pantry than ever before and it has taken quite a while to sort, store and begin distribution of goods to families in Essex, Essex Junction and Westford.

The Postal carriers, who went above and beyond duty delivering this food, should be commended for the determination and selflessness it took to be sure all food made it to the food pantry, some who were still bringing food as late at 6:00 p.m.!

Their friendly attitude and selflessness is greatly appreciated. It has been a pleasure being a part of this unique community endeavor.

A big thank you to residents who provided this food, which will serve families well into the summer months, when children are out of school and donations tend to decline.

Please be assured that those who need food assistance will be well taken care of, thanks to a generous community and determined Postal workers! Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

Heavenly Food Pantry

First Congregational Church, Essex Jct.