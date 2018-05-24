Postal Service helps Aunt Dot’s Place stamp out hunger!

Aunt Dot’s Place, the Essex food shelf on Route 15 in the Town of Essex, wants to thank the Essex Rural Route Postal Carriers and Essex community members for the outstanding response to the postal service “Fill a Bag” drive.

On Saturday, May 12, 2018, Essex Rural Route Carriers delivered more than 3000 pounds of non-perishable food to Aunt Dot’s Place. Aunt Dot’s is grateful to be the benefactor of this food drive that occurred at a time of the year when food drives are few and far between. Essex town residents were given a plastic bag with instructions to fill it with non-perishable food for their letter carriers to pick up on Saturday. The response was more than Aunt Dot’s could have imagined.

The support of the Essex Post Office and community members really made a difference to the families Aunt Dot’s serves and is appreciated by the board and volunteers of Aunt Dot’s Place.

Mary Brooks