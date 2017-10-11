Letters to the editor: October 12, 2017

By Reporter staff

Commuters helped Puerto Rico

Thank you, Five Corners commuters! I am writing to share an update from the Essex Resists honk and wave fundraiser for Puerto Rico hurricane relief on September 28 in Five Corners. We committed $500 as a group to the Hispanic Federation after getting 482 honks and waves from passersby in Five Corners, but ultimately our group donated $1,100. Then, after hearing about our $500 commitment, Paula and Matt Deming matched that commitment with their own $500 donation. That brings our total to $1,600. Many thanks to all who participated, with special appreciation to the Deming family!

Diane Fuchs

Essex Jct.

…

SteAmfest organizers thank community

Thank you, Essex, for making the first ever steAmfest arts+innovation festival a great success! We were overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response of the community to this new arts-themed festival. This was a big effort, a project of the Essex Hub for Women and Business, and part of an ongoing campaign to highlight our creative community and cultivate a creative economy in Essex.

Those who attended experienced the outcomes of makers and artists, learned about electricity, physics and chemistry, listened to beautiful music and took in a wide variety of art. Local students, as volunteers, musicians and makers all had a public venue to share their passions. Local artists and musicians were able to share their talents within their community and in the context of a larger art event. Local nonprofits and businesses were able to share their cause, their space, their purpose or their products. We loved giving all these talents and resources a common platform. As exhausting as the work was, it was also rewarding, and we will bring it back a second year. But first, we owe a great thanks to many who helped make this possible.

We thank our sponsors who took a leap of faith in backing three women with a cause: The Village of Essex Jct., Iaso Designs, the Vermont Art Teachers Association, STEAMworks Preschool, Northfield Savings Bank, earthlogic, Nest Coffee and Bakery, Pork & Pickles BBQ, Green Mountain Harley Davidson and Village Copy and Print, as well as several individuals through our goFundMe campaign.

We also owe a great thanks to organizations and individuals who supported us with time, talent, resources and a general willingness to do whatever it took to make this happen: The Essex Jct. Fire Department, Essex Jct. Recreation & Parks, Champlain Valley Expo, Ms. Tina Logan, Mr. Greg Morgan, Ms. Darby Mayville, Ms. Theresa Fletcher, Ms. Sara Hobson, the many people who responded to our requests for supplies on Front Porch Forum, and the many who volunteered to work a shift during the festival, despite not really knowing what this was all about.

During steAmfest, we saw happy people – adults and families alike – walking through the village well after dark. They were relaxed, delighted and curious. As one visitor remarked, “steAmfest has shown us the Essex we all want to be living in.”

As always, it takes a village. Thank you!

The Essex Hub steAm Team

Kristin Humbargar, Julie Miller-Johnson and Elissa Koop

…

Thank you SteAmfest organizers

What a fun, unique and community-oriented event last month in Essex Jct. I want to thank the organizers: Julie Miller-Johnson, Kristen Humbargar and Elissa Koop for their creativity, perseverance and tireless days that went into SteAmfest, this amazing event. Although these three ladies were the masterminds behind SteAmfest, the many volunteers helped make the event run smoothly, so a big thank you to all the volunteers.

I hope this was the inaugural SteAmfest!

Rep. Lori Houghton

Essex Jct.