Letters to the editor | November 16, 2017

Community supports food shelf

Last week Mary Pollard sent out a letter to 180 of her neighbors telling them she was having a food drive for Aunt Dot’s Place, a local food shelf. Last Saturday, Nov. 11, Mary and her sister, Patricia Redalieu, met us at Aunt Dot’s to deliver the food. We were amazed and grateful at Mary’s results. Her neighbors on Logwood Circle, Greenbriar Drive, Alderbrook Drive and Greenfield Road donated 569 pounds of food!

We are so very grateful for these donations. We received so many of the foods that we were in need of. We want to thank Mary, Patricia, and all the wonderful people in Mary’s neighborhood! Thanks for everything.

Kathy Kenney

Aunt Dot’s Place

Voices for Education shares vision for Essex

I moved to Chittenden County, back in 1996, in particular, to raise my children. Now that they are grown, I’ve become thoughtful about if Essex Junction is truly my own home. Just for me.

While in the midst of those thoughts, back in September, I attended a local coffee with our state representatives. At that meeting, Liz Subin began speaking about Voices for Education.

I’d seen the Facebook posts for Voices for Education, but hadn’t been that enthusiastic about it. Mostly because it seemed to me that my days of being involved in education in Essex Junction were behind me.

Liz’s passion for the project made me sit up and take notice. I immediately signed up for the four meetings.

The idea of this newly formed school district had not really resonated with me, quite yet, so I was intrigued to go find out more.

At the launch for Voices for Education, I met Beth Cobb. Our new superintendent.

She surprised me with her candor and passion for education and community.

Voices for Education spoke strongly about how the vision that would be discussed within the four meetings would truly set the tone for the most important aspect within all of our schools.

Recognizing the complexities of all that would entail, to make such a thing actually happen, I raised my hand. Beth Cobb looked me in the eye and answered “yes” and “absolutely” to every hard and challenging question I asked about how seriously this would be heard.

At the first of the four meetings, I saw high school students take equal role in facilitating the discussions as the adults. I also saw that our groups were nicely balanced with students and adults.

My takeaway, after those four evenings, is profoundly deep.

Up until those four evenings, I always thought I was listening to students. I really felt I was hearing them.

But, I have to tell you, it was only during this equal interaction, this 100 percent on par conversation style of meeting, that I could really hear our students.

I am satisfied, to my soul, that our community is prepared to move forward with the kind of understanding it takes to truly hear our students, and I seek more and more and more time listening and collaborating with them in order to better recognize our schools from within. I am, quite frankly, hungry for it.

I am wildly grateful to Liz Subin, Beth Cobb and all of our moderators and attendees for these extraordinary experiences.

I am grateful for the articulate, courageous, kind and generous students who spoke their minds and shared their vision.

Annie Cooper

Essex Jct.