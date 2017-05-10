Letters to the editor: May 11, 2017

By Reporter staff

Grateful for delegation that fights for healthcare rights

It is a relief to have not had to spend the very short lead-up to the vote on the revised American Health Care Act furiously calling our congressman, Peter Welch, to beg him to be humane. I would like to thank him for voting no.

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England serves a critical role in Vermont. Although House Republicans voted to block people with Medicaid from accessing preventive care at Planned Parenthood health centers (which includes birth control, cancer screenings and STD testing and treatment), Congressman Welch clearly understands the importance of protecting the essential health services of these 18,000 patients in the Green Mountain State. Welch stood strong against a bill that forces women into a world where it is nearly impossible to both prevent pregnancy and get medical care once they’re pregnant.

It is devastating that elected representatives are using health care to reverse-Robin Hood our society. I am thankful to live in a state with a congressman and senators who continually fight against these attacks on such fundamental rights. As our attention turns to the hopefully less craven and less impulsive Senate, I send my solidarity to Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders as they continue to stand against any Senate bill that would block vital access to care at Planned Parenthood.

Kelly Adams

Essex Jct.

…

Help us wish Tom well

After 18 years at the helm, Hiawatha’s beloved principal Tom Bochanski is retiring at the end of June. On behalf of the entire school community, I’d like to invite area families who know Tom to send a card to mark the occasion. Feel free to share a favorite memory or reflection and some kind words to wish him well.

All cards should be sent to this address by June 1:

Tom Bochanski

Rosalind Hutton

Summit Street School

17 Summit St.

Essex Jct., VT 05452

Thank you,

Kathy Lawrence

Hiawatha School librarian