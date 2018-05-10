Green Up efforts noticed

Thank you to everyone who volunteered to pick up trash on Green Up Day, Saturday, May 5. The Village of Essex Jct. greatly appreciates the efforts of the volunteers, including Cub Scout Pack 630, students, families and other concerned citizens.

The number of hours put in by volunteers and public works staff is significant. The accumulation of trash is an ongoing problem, and everyone needs to do their part every day. Thanks again to all who participated in Green Up Day 2018.

Live the Green Up way every day!

Mary Tewarson

Essex Jct. Green Up coordinator