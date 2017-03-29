Letters to the editor: March 30

By Reporter staff

Essex Community Justice Center thanks local volunteers

With National Volunteering Month right around the corner, the Essex Community Justice Center would like to thank the more than 25 local volunteers that generously give their time at our center each month. Since 2003, the Essex CJC has been providing restorative justice services to the towns of Essex, Underhill, Jericho and Westford. Over the last three years, we expanded to also serve Colchester and Milton. As the name implies, a critical component of “community justice” is engaging local citizens in efforts to address crime and conflict. With our wide service area, the Essex CJC is fortunate to have committed volunteers from each town we serve who want to give back to their community by giving people a second chance.

Every week, our volunteers take part in efforts to better understand their neighbors, facilitate difficult conversations and offer support. Essex CJC volunteers are dedicated to strengthening their communities and understand the importance of rebuilding relationships after crime or conflict has occurred. Whether it is volunteering at weekly restorative justice panels, participating in weekly circles of support and accountability for community members returning from prison, serving on our community advisory board or assisting with educational events, volunteers are what make our work possible. We truly can’t thank each of them enough, and we know that the community members we serve feel the same. Time and time again, we hear from folks on both sides of the justice system, sharing how touched they are to have neighbors that volunteer their time in order to support them.

The Essex CJC truly appreciates the support of the communities we serve and are always on the lookout for ways to make new connections. If you would like to learn more about the Essex CJC and meet some of our fantastic volunteers, we welcome you to join us for our upcoming “Meet the CJC” event on Tuesday, April 4 at 5:30 p.m. You can contact Jill at 662-0001 to sign up. If you can’t make it, but want to learn more, just let us know. Our doors are open to all, and we are happy to offer you a cup of coffee or tea!

Karen Dolan

Essex Jct. resident and Essex CJC staff member

…

More to market than food

Many village residents are upset at the suspension of the farmer’s market for this summer. In the last Reporter, we saw a presentation of an electronic program that allows residents to order food online if they like. With all respect to Emir, whom I have met and like, the purpose of the market was not just to sell food.

Perhaps we need to step back and recall the origins of the market. It was the project of a group of village residents involved in the original neighborhood gatherings of the Heart and Soul of Essex project, which ran for all of 2012 and 2013. One of the major goals of that process was to create new ways for Essex residents to come together and experience community face to face. The farmer’s market was created to draw Essex residents out of their homes and into a shared public space to meet their neighbors. The food was the vehicle for getting people out. A second purpose was to bring customers to local businesses.

In 2014 and 2015, the market met its goals. But last spring, one of the leaders of the market group told me they weren’t sure they could keep it going for 2016. When I asked why, he replied, “We don’t know if we’ll have the energy.” This was the reason a paid coordinator was hired last year.

Residents may not realize that many of the people involved in putting on the market are over 60 years of age. Volunteers have to show up by 2:30 p.m. on Fridays to allow access to the portable tents for the vendors, who begin arriving at the same time. Some of the volunteers had to be in place from 2:30 to 7 p.m. or longer until tear down was complete after closing.

If Essex residents want the market, they are going to have to help make it happen. Making a living communal celebration happen week after week takes a large commitment of physical energy and time. Just enjoying the offerings and pulling out the wallet isn’t enough. It may be that the market can survive in a once per month format with more varied offerings. But even that will take energy and personal commitment from residents. The people who are complaining the loudest at the suspension may need to examine their own commitment and ask just how much they’re willing to do themselves to keep the community experience of this market going.

Paula DeMichele

Essex