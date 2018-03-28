Bancroft: Do better

As a community that has been traumatized by gun violence in our schools, all of us can relate to the horror of recent mass shootings in Florida and elsewhere. It has, therefore, been inspiring to see young people in Essex and around the country stand up to the gun lobby and say “enough.”

Sadly, one of our state representatives, Robert Bancroft (Essex/Westford), is prioritizing the gun lobby over the safety of our children. Last week, Mr. Bancroft voted against commonsense legislation (S.55) that would close some loopholes in our state’s gun safety laws.

I voted for Mr. Bancroft twice and am a supporter of the second amendment, but if our state representative cannot find it in himself to support the very modest gun safety measures pending in the legislature, it is time for a change. We simply cannot have elected officials who prioritize the gun lobby over our children’s right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

Steve Schmida

Essex