Student leaders are admirable

I am writing to express my gratitude and admiration for the student leaders at Essex High School who led the efforts to coordinate participation in the National School Walkout along with 3000 other schools in the United States. They persisted past a snow day and, by all accounts, were thorough and thoughtful in their organization. I feel fortunate to live in a community that nurtures such strong student leaders. I also grateful that we have a school administration that can help partner at times like this rather than block which is what some other communities in the United States experienced. As a mother of young children, I am grateful for all efforts to make schools safer through sensible gun legislation.

Kelly Adams

Thank you for support

It was a privilege to be a candidate for the select board on town meeting day. I want to thank everyone who participated and made their voices heard by casting their votes. I especially want to express my gratitude to Mona Sheppard & Elaine Sopchak for being welcoming to myself and my campaign by engaging in important and sensitive dialogue regarding transparency in local government and the best path for Essex going forward.

While it was a close race between Mona & Elaine, both of whom are capable candidates, I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Elaine in her election victory. It is my hope that now that the campaigning is over, we can move on as a community that is united and supportive of our local elected officials.

In the closing weeks of the campaign some wondered whether my campaign was trying to smear the select board chair and Elaine. Nothing could be further from the truth. Instead, I felt a moral imperative to urge voters to look at the facts and speak out against big money and insider influence in politics. That is, I had heard from community members who were concerned about special interests and excessive expenditures taking a front row seat in the select board campaign, and on a moral and ethical level, I believed I had a duty to speak up about such matters.

Although my campaign message didn’t win over the majority of voters, the importance of that message could not afford to be silenced no matter the consequences. At the end of the day, my community comes first, and my own personal success as a candidate follows.

Now that the voters have spoken, I urge all Essex residents to remain active in speaking their minds and holding our leaders to account. I also ask all my neighbors to join me in offering our full support to the select board. We all have the ability and privilege to have our voices heard, both in support and dissent.

It is time to move on and come together as neighbors because at the end of the day, we all want what’s best for ourselves and our community. I look forward to supporting Elaine Sopchak, our new select board, and the community as we move forward toward a better tomorrow.

Timothy K. Farr