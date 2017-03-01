Letters to the editor: March 2

By Reporter staff

Status quo won’t be enough

Rep. Linda Myers wrote a legislative update in the Feb. 23 issue which contained some disturbing information. She stated, “workers, even those seeking basic employment, are not prepared to step into the workforce … Many of those looking for work cannot handle basic employment tasks such as knowing how to dress to apply for a job, deal with customers or even make change. These are basic job skills for which students should be prepared.”

In the same issue there was another article about an Essex High School graduate who made the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and has a Ph.D. How can the same school system that produced this man also be producing adults who cannot make change? Why are so many graduates unprepared for the working world? Are we failing them at home or in school? Or both?

Since I bought my home in Essex in 2006, its value has not changed much, while taxes have increased by about 30 percent. Others of my generation and I will be leaving the workforce in the foreseeable future.

If graduates are not prepared to take our places, what is our tax money paying for? What kind of future will they, and our country as a whole, have if future citizens do not have the skills they need to navigate the perilous waters of a rapidly changing and globalizing economy?

On the bright side, Linda’s update indicated tech center graduates have much better preparation to step into good jobs. Why the difference?

We need to bring all students up to a level that will allow them to live as productive citizens who are able to adapt to and learn the changing skills that jobs of the future will require. Making change is basic math. Dressing appropriately is a basic life skill.

The status quo won’t be enough for a new world where automation is taking jobs every day. We need to do better.

Louise Goodrich

Essex Jct.

Please, get out and vote!

I moved to Essex in 1970, and during the last 47 years have witnessed numbers of occasions when the selectboard resolved difficult issues in a deliberative and professional manner. At meetings I’ve attended recently, that is not the demeanor of the present selectboard.

The residents of Essex pay more than $50 million in school and municipality taxes annually. The municipal tax is approximately $13 million. That’s a lot of money being collected from a lot of hard working families. For this reason, election to the board should not be a popularity contest; we need to elect individuals who have the skills, disposition, dedication and respect for others the position demands.

There are serious issues the selectboard will need to address that affect the quality and solvency of our community and the taxes we pay.

Paul Austin

Essex