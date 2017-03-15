Letters to the editor: March 16

By Reporter staff

Half of voters sought change

I want to thank all the voters who participated in the recent election for the Town of Essex Selectboard. I especially want to thank all those who came out on a cold, windy, rainy March day to vote for a relatively unknown candidate. Although we didn’t get the result we wanted, of the 1,578 total ballots cast, 790 had the oval next to my name filled in. That means 50 percent of the ballots cast were looking for change. I appreciate the support.

I ran for office because I believe the town needs stronger budget management and disciplined spending and that my background of 40-plus years in private industry coupled with my experience in municipal government in the areas of finance and human resources provides a unique set of strengths. As we move toward implementing more consolidations, we need to keep an eye on the tax implications to all residents and establish measurable outcomes. We also need to strive toward more open, transparent, and civil communication and engagement within the community.

The challenges that propelled me to run for office remain and our involvement in town government shouldn’t end with the election. I intend to continue the conversation by being at future meetings to be a watchdog for proper process and fiscal responsibility. I hope others will join me.

Mona Sheppard

Essex

Watts appreciates support

I would like to thank my family, friends, neighbors and the voters of Essex for their support of my bid for re-election to the selectboard. I would particularly like to thank Janet, Adam, George, Rob, Jacob, Andy and Betzi for standing out in the cold and rain for me at the middle school.

I also appreciate those who took the time to talk to me over the past several weeks. I will do my best to continue to take your concerns into account as a selectman, and I look forward to future conversations. Please feel free to reach out to me if you have any comments, questions, concerns or compliments regarding the functioning of the town.

Andy Watts

Essex Selectboard

Levy thanks voters

I would like to thank the voters of the Essex community for re-electing me to the selectboard for a fourth term. It is truly an honor and privilege to serve the people of Essex. I look forward to continuing to work with my fellow selectboard members and village trustees to keep our entire community moving forward towards a positive vision and more sustainable future.

Max Levy

Essex Selectboard