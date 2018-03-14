Thank you, Essex

To the voters of Essex, thank you very much for turning out last Tuesday and for the honor of electing me to sit on the Essex Selectboard. The importance of this election was reflected in the high turnout, and I am grateful that so many residents went to the polls, voted for me, and more importantly, voted for a stronger Essex in the future.

I would like to thank Mona Sheppard, who, throughout her campaign, consistently called for more transparency, better communication and strong fiscal controls. I will work with the selectboard to ensure all three. I also thank Tim Farr for stepping up as a candidate and reminding us all of the importance of working together.

Thank you to the many Essex volunteers who supported my campaign by handing out flyers, carrying signs and waving on street corners, hosting lawn signs, spreading the word through social media, putting letters of support in the paper and online and encouraging friends and family to vote. Thank you also to all the many residents who asked me questions and sought to learn more about the election and our community.

I would especially like to thank town staff and the members of the Essex Board of Civil Authority, who gave up their Saturday morning to conduct a smooth recount.

It is an exciting time for Essex. We have been collaborating in unprecedented ways for several years now, to the benefit of the entire community. I look forward to working with the selectboard, the village trustees and town staff to continue collaborating for a strong future for Essex.

Elaine Haney Sopchak