Letters to the editor: January 26

By Letters to the editor

Board should consider another charter change

I write to comment on the issue of municipal charter change raised at the selectboard budget working session on Monday, Jan. 16. There is not one, but two charter changes which officials should be discussing. The prior charter change proposal already on the table would allow a merger of the village and town planning commissions.

In early 2015, the selectboard and village trustees agreed to pursue a study process that would result in a planning commission merger recommendation. The process involved convening a Thoughtful Growth In Action group consisting of two paid facilitators, 24 residents from the town and village and town and village community development staff. From July 2015 through January 2016, I joined other group members as we went through 20-plus hours of meetings and put in dozens of homework hours studying draft reports and planning documents.

In January 2016, facilitators presented the final recommended plan at a public meeting. At that time, the town and village lawyers reviewed the plan and stated that the merger would require a charter change in the village and possibly in the town as well. This past spring additional presentations on the recommended plan were made to the trustees and the selectboard.

Any decision about a planning commission charter change vote came to a halt last July because of the park and recs department proposal. For six months, the selectboard and trustees have left this charter change on the table.

As a TGIA study group member, I attended the Monday selectboard meeting to ask what was being done to get the planning commission charter change ready for a vote. Since Essex has this previous charter change request hanging out there, it seems to me public officials should not be warning a meeting for a different charter change proposal unless they warn for both changes and put both on the ballot at the same time.

An April vote will not give time for residents to vet reasons pro and con for either change. The other voting option, mentioned by municipal manager Pat Scheidel as quite possible, is a special election to be held in the fall. That would give time for public presentations and voter input to both proposals.

The purpose of a merger of planning commissions is to save the taxpayers money on municipal costs and to streamline processes for developers. I would think both of these things are very important to voters. Delaying a vote on the planning commission charter change has only negated the dedicated efforts of two-dozen Essex residents as well as the thousands of taxpayer dollars spent on the TGIA process itself. It’s time to put the charter change for merging planning commissions on a ballot.

Paula DeMichele

Essex Jct.

…

New round of zoning and subdivision amendments ready for public hearing

In early November 2016, the Essex Planning Commission completed work on its latest round of zoning and subdivision bylaw amendments and forwarded them to the selectboard. The selectboard held a work session on them in early December 2016 and will hold a public hearing on them, as required by state law, on February 6.

Why do we amend zoning and subdivision bylaws?

An important reason for bylaw amendments is to implement the town plan. Town plans are aspirational and visionary; bylaws are implementation and action-oriented. With this round, the town will have amended its zoning and subdivision bylaws six times in the past 10 years.

The town plan, for example, recommends that we develop a scenic resource protection district. This is a regulatory tool. The current round of zoning bylaws propose a new Scenic Resource Protection Overlay District and accompanying map. This district provides standards for new development on 15 scenic Essex roads including where buildings can be located, how buildings are designed, parking, landscaping, signage and lighting.

Another reason we amend zoning and subdivision bylaws is because the state legislature enacts laws that affect local bylaws. In the current round of regulations we added a definition for the term “forestry operation” to be compliant with state law.

Another important reason to amend bylaws is because Essex residents come to us with suggestions for new or revised language. At several residents’ request, the current round of amendments includes a new section allowing people to keep chickens in their backyards.

Community development staff and the planning commission, in the process of implementing the bylaws, may find areas that need technical correction or more substantive revision. For example, in the current round of amendments we revised the planned unit development chapter to make it more effective and easier to administer. The Essex Community Development Department keeps a running list of needed bylaw amendments and usually tackles them in reasonable chunks.

Occasionally, the U.S. Supreme Court hands down a decision which affects local bylaws. Accordingly, we substantially revised the signage section in the zoning bylaws to reflect that we cannot regulate signage content.

Finally, zoning and subdivision bylaw amendments may trickle up to us from planning studies. The need for a mechanism to protect the scenic roadside views was first identified in 2008’s “Essex Open Space Plan” and then again in 2011’s “Views to the Mountain: A Scenic Protection Manual.”

How you can participate

The proposed zoning and subdivision bylaw amendments can be found on the town’s website, www.essex.org. Hard copies are located at the Essex municipal offices, the Essex Free Library and the Brownell Library. The Feb. 6 selectboard public hearing will be held at 7:30 p.m. at the Essex municipal offices, 81 Main St., Essex Jct.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to participate.

Dana Hanley

Essex Town Community development director

…

Max Levy for selectboard

Max Levy is the chairman of the Essex Selectboard. He is up for re-election on March 7, and I stand fully and completely behind Max.

Max is honest, reliable and always on task. Max will listen to all sides of any argument, keep all sides in conversation and always ensure the people of Essex are being respected, heard and that the selectboard is working on behalf of all.

I am grateful that Max will retain his seat as chairman when we vote him in again on March 7. Please know that you can submit an early ballot at the town clerk’s office starting February 15 and through March 6. Or you can hand your ballot directly at the polls on March 7.

Max Levy, thank you for your integrity, your service and your kindness in leadership for Essex.

Thoughtfully and gratefully,

Annie Cooper

Essex Jct.

…

We’ve already voted no on merging

A question: Is not consolidation the same as merger? Merging the town and village has been voted down twice. Yet we see merger of town and village on a regular basis. Backdoor merger/deceit. Oh, and by the way, selectman/trustees: No more sneaky votes. Special votes are usually set at such a time that it is convenient for the pro voters and in hopes that those opposed will forget. Some might call that clever. I call it subterfuge.

Incidentally, I hope the town clerk was not too badly bruised when she was thrown under the bus for taking full responsibility for setting the date for the special tax district vote. The village is fast becoming a welfare community supported by the taxpayers of the town outside the village.

Sincerely,

William F. Bailey Jr.

Essex Jct.

…

Incomplete election coverage

If you read the Jan. 19 issue of The Essex Reporter, you may have assumed that the incumbent selectboard members were running unopposed. Not so.

For voters seeking an alternative to the leadership that tried selling you the recent and costly recreation special tax district proposal, please be aware that Mona Sheppard is also on the ballot this March.

Mona, an Essex resident, is currently the finance director/HR manager for the town of Underhill, with seven years experience in that position. Her previous 30 years of employment include positions of senior account manager, market controller, financial analyst, small business owner and HR manager. Her financial acumen will be a boon for the Essex Town Selectboard.

Mona’s name may sound familiar to you. She authored many cogent contributions to Front Porch Forum in recent months.

I am so pleased with her candidacy that I enthusiastically encourage you to vote for Mona Sheppard for Selectboard in March. She has my vote.

Carl L. Potter Jr.

Essex Jct.