Letters to the editor: February 9

Town consolidation efforts thoughtful

I offer a different view on merger and consolidation than William F. Bailey Jr. did in the Jan. 26 Essex Reporter. In my view, the consolidation efforts undertaken by the village and town have been thoughtful and very much in the open. Specific municipal government departments or activities are reviewed to determine: Will combining these departments/activities maintain or increase the level of service currently provided? Will combining save the taxpayers money and/or provide efficiency within the department? Discussions about the consolidations have occurred during both trustee and selectboard open meetings. Some consolidations haven’t required a taxpayer vote, such as having one tax bill, but most have been voted on at Town Meeting through the budget vote. If people don’t want the consolidations they can either attend a trustee or selectboard meeting to voice their opinion or vote no at Town Meeting.

As a village resident, I am also concerned by the attitude “the village is fast becoming a welfare community supported by the taxpayers of the town outside the village”. In fact, for many years, the village taxpayers have paid taxes to the town. Our payments help fund some services we already have (and had first!) in the village: library, fire and recreation – and some of our tax payments help fund services that aren’t duplicated such as police and tax assessor. I’ve talked with many people who live in the town outside the village who have specifically voted no on merger because their taxes would increase since the duplicative payments would be stopped. In recent consolidation efforts the municipal leaders have created efficiency and cost savings in departments while also equalizing the tax rate within our one community.

In my opinion we either need to believe we are one Essex and act as one community (including taxation) or both parties should agree to separate. With separation, village residents would pay only for their services and town outside the village would pay only for their services. In this instance, both communities would see their taxes increase, but at least we could stop fighting about it.

Bridget Meyer

Essex Jct.

Misconceptions on selectboard practice

As a resident in Essex Town who has attended selectboard meetings and votes using the Essex Town ballot, I would like to correct a couple of misconceptions from the letter of January 26 from Ms. Annie Cooper.

On the rare occasions that the selectboard solicits input from the public, the public must wait until all other business is conducted making it very, very late into the evening, which makes weighing in almost impossible – the elderly fatigue from the uncomfortable seating, and the young must help with homework and get the kids to bed. So I would contend that all sides are not heard by the selectboard. There is also a problem with the current chairman being more about his input and less about running the meeting or “bully pulpit syndrome,” as I call it. I guess some would call it filibustering.

There was also a misrepresentation of our voting process for selectboard members. The voters chose the selectboard members, but the selectboard selects its own chairperson. So on the ballot, there is no one running for selectboard chairman. The history of the selectboard is that the chairperson is not the same year to year.

I hope this new information will help, especially new residents, with understanding how our process works and encourage the residents of the town to become more involved with their selectboard meetings!

Patricia J. Kleppinger

Essex Jct.

Letter for support for Max Levy

Max Levy is willing to share his time, talent and energy if you will “hire” him again to serve on the selectboard. Max participated as the chair of the board for significant time.

Under his leadership the board has accomplished consolidation services between the village and town including one municipal manager, consolidated tax billing, tax collecting, stormwater management, highway departments, public works administration, paving, finance and administrative services, working to consolidate one planning commission with two development review boards, purchased the tree farm, built a new police station, remodeled 81 Main St. to be ADA compliant and developed great working relationship with the village trustees to continue to consolidate services with a bottom’s up approach

I have served my town, my state and my church over the years. I know the time and dedication it takes. Max has and will continue to serve Essex well.

Tom James

Elect Levy again

I am writing in support of Max Levy for another term on the Essex Selectboard. During his tenure, Max has demonstrated his willingness to listen to all sides, to avoid the confrontational rhetoric that sometimes characterizes political discourse and to focus on fact based decision making.

Even during those times when not everyone agrees with his position, we can all be comfortable that he leads from a position of integrity and with the best interests of our community. I cannot think of better values to have at the helm of our selectboard at this point in time. Join me in supporting Max Levy.

Tom Torti

Essex Jct.

Editorial was unfairly critical

I appreciated the advocacy of free speech expressed in your Jan. 19 editorial, but the characterization of the Vermont Right to Life flier as “misleading, hurtful and based on ignorance” was unwarranted. The flier featured facts about human prenatal development and Vermont laws. Harshly criticizing the flier without providing a factual basis for such criticism was unfair.

Sincerely,

Richard Wistrom

Essex Jct.

Kudos to Eagle Scouts

Seventy-nine young men were recently named to the Vermont Eagle Scout Class of 2016, and five of them were from Essex. The Essex Eagles are Benjamin Centracchio, Daniel Feliciano, Sullivan Martin, Lucas Turunen and Isaac Vance.

The Essex Eagle Scouts, along with the other members of the class will be honored with a resolution by the Vermont House of Representatives on February 10.

I want to offer my congratulations to Benjamin, Daniel, Sullivan, Lucas and Isaac, and I want to salute them for their hard work in completing the requirements of attaining Eagle Scout status.

Rep. Linda Myers

Essex Town