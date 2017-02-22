Letters to the editor: February 23

By Reporter staff

Support for incumbents Levy and Watts

Having been the selectboard recording secretary for the past 10 years and having typed the merger meeting minutes in 2006, my husband and I have learned something about the history of our efforts to merge and separate. We know many of you are very frustrated and we know many of you are still trying to figure out whether you live in the town or the village! We also listened to the recent discussions about the proposed recreation district.

Throughout all of those discussions and past discussions, we can confidently recommend Max Levy and Andy Watts to continue as representatives on the town selectboard. Both gentlemen look at issues through the eyes of citizens living outside the village and inside the village, which is what they are supposed to do.

What strikes us as a most important character trait is how they both approach solving problems in a positive way without singling anyone out. It is important, as we hopefully move forward with continued consolidation efforts, that what we say or do should bring our communities together, not push them further apart. Change is uncomfortable and getting to the point of agreement is difficult, but it can happen. Andy and Max, we see you listening, we see you deliberating, we see you asking questions respectfully, we see you giving your time and effort on our behalf and we see you truly caring about our community.

We encourage residents to also bring ideas to the table as team players and not adversaries. It is only if we all do this, that we can reach understanding, consensus, efficiency and equality. And what a wonderful gift we’d be leaving to our future generations.

If you live in the village, you are a part of the town because you pay taxes to the town and therefore, have the right to vote on its budget and who represents you.

Let’s move forward so that we can eventually have one representative board, one planning commission, one charter and one community that works to meet the needs of both entities.

Please get out and vote on the floor at Town Meeting on the evening of March 6 for the budget and then on March 7 by Australian ballot for our representatives. And please join us in voting for incumbents Max Levy and Andrew Watts for selectboard.

Daryl and Sara Stultz

Essex

…

Watts is a thoughtful civil servant

Last year, I had the pleasure of serving the community as a member of the Recreation Governance Study Committee. During my time on the committee, I was afforded the opportunity to interact on a frequent basis with Andy Watts, sometimes as an alternate on the committee and other times in the context of a selectboard meeting as a selectman.

If every selectman were as thoughtful as Andy, making sure every angle is considered in an unbiased manner, then we would all be very lucky and well represented. Andy truly considers every angle of a decision, often playing devil’s advocate ensuring he is well informed.

Andy is respectful, holding himself to the highest ethical standard. He does not shy away or withdraw when faced with issues that community members are passionate about.

Instead, Andy truly listens and engages in respectful conversation to better understand the passion behind the conversation.

I am grateful that Andy Watts is willing to serve our community on the Essex Selectboard for another term. I hope you will join me in voting for Andy either now, at the town offices during their open hours through March 6 or at the polls on March 7.

Betzi Bilodeau

Essex

…

Let truth be your guide at the polls

Two weeks ago, The Essex Reporter printed two letters to the editor, coincidentally written by people named Tom. They both enthusiastically endorsed a vote to retain Mr. Levy on the selectboard. If only the person they described were real!

The truth is that Mr. Levy was not single-handedly responsible for any consolidations that have taken place. He played a small part in a complex process that involved many elected officials and staff members over a number of years. The truth is that instead of being a benevolent peacemaker, he has shown a tendency to silence opposition.

Check the minutes: He has used words like “mean” and vindictive” to describe opposing views. I believe that we need leaders who give credit where it is due and respectfully listen to all sides of a discussion. It is time for members of the selectboard to work as a team rather than showboat their accomplishments as individuals. We need all board members to treat each other, the audience and all the citizens with respect.

Please let your definitions of truth and fair play be your guide when you go to the polls on March 7.

Dawn McGinnis

Essex Jct.

…

Watts for selectboard

I am writing to enthusiastically support the reelection of Andy Watts to the Town of Essex Selectboard. I have known Andy for almost 20 years. During that time, as an engineer with IBM and currently GlobalFoundries, Andy has shown himself to be a team player and leader. He has the ability to work with a group to see the big picture, evaluate resources available, acknowledge limitations and formulate a realistic and workable plan all while staying within a budget.

His commitment to service is evidenced by his three years of diligent work with the selectboard, his ongoing work with the Essex, Jericho, Underhill food shelf; and previously with the Essex Energy Committee and many years of leadership in Boy Scouts of America.

Andy has unfailingly shown himself to be a thoughtful and unbiased listener, to answer questions objectively, to work effectively as a team member and to tackle problems head on. He brings no personal agenda to the table and his commitment to the citizens of the town of Essex is without question.

Please join me on Tuesday, March 7 and vote to reelect Andy Watts to Town of Essex Selectboard.

Betsi White

Essex Town

…

Sheppard for selectboard for much needed change

It’s time for a change on the Essex Selectboard, and fortunately we voters have a sound choice to realize that change: RaMona Sheppard.

A major task facing the selectboard is one of consolidation. The complexity of this task has only been heightened with the recent debacle that current board “leadership” proffered: the failed special tax district for creating a single recreation department. In light of this fiasco, as well as other stumbles, the need for change is clear.

Mona brings the kind of financial expertise that we desperately need: seven years as a municipal finance director where her focus is on budgets and financial management.

It’s this kind of experience that we need when consolidating the remaining departments in a fiscally responsible way, without wasting money, the very thing they purport to save!

Let’s move forward with experience and professionalism. Join me in voting for Mona Sheppard on March 7.

Rich Maggiani

Essex

…

Voting for Max Levy

I am writing in support of Max Levy’s bid for re-election to the Essex Selectboard. Others have outlined Max’s extensive experience and service to the community, and I have admired and applauded his hard work and dedication over the years.

His credentials are impressive, but it is his character and demeanor that make him exactly the type of individual I want representing me. He is thoughtful, composed and well considered and has done an excellent job. Max has served us well in the past and with your support will continue to do so in the future. I urge you to vote for Max Levy to continue his position as a member of the Essex Selectboard on March 7.

Christine Packard

Essex Jct.

…

Smoke and mirrors

In reviewing the minutes of the 2016 Town Meeting, it was interesting reading the explanation of the $775,000 savings by merging various services between town and village and the explanation of the $225,000 addition to the town manager’s budget.

The explanation by selectman Max Levy and town manager Pat Scheidel brought to mind various terms such as smoke and mirrors, flimflam, sleight of hand and fast shuffle.

The hocus pocus that goes on in the town administration reminds me of the “Beverly Hillbillies” when a con man named Honest John gets gullible Jed Clampet to buy some ocean front property in Arizona. I hope the residents of the town outside the village are not as gullible.

The taxpayers of the town outside the village are getting the shaft. Merging/consolidation of the town and village doesn’t make any sense … except to those who are pushing the issue.

William F. Bailey Jr.

Essex Jct.

…

Levy works for all

Three years ago when I stepped down from my position on the Essex Selectboard, I asked Essex residents to vote for Max Levy to replace me on the board. The generous members of this community did elect Max to the board, and he was consequently elected chair of the board for the ensuing three years.

Max has served Essex on the selectboard for a total of nine years. He was my vice chair for four years and has done an excellent job as chair for the past three years, working diligently for the people of this community. Max has led the selectboard in many efforts to help Essex continue as a great place to live and to raise a family.

Max worked for over 20 years as an engineer at IBM and represented Essex in the Global Foundries/IBM transition. Max has had a long association with the American Red Cross, chairing the board for Vermont and the New Hampshire Upper Valley chapter. He recently started a new on-demand business and technology consulting service here in Essex, but wants to continue to give Essex the benefit of his expertise at problem solving and his intelligence in getting to the core of issues facing the town.

One of Max’s most important attributes is his appreciation of, and concern for, all Essex residents, those who live in the village and those living outside the village. He is fair in his selectboard decisions, working constantly for all residents of the town of Essex.

I am asking the voters of Essex consider Max’s experience, his knowledge of issues facing the town and his dedication to the community, and vote for Max Levy on March 7 so he can continue his outstanding service to the town of Essex.

Rep. Linda Myers

Essex Jct.

…

Critical vote on Town Meeting Day

Please note the following are my opinions only and do not necessarily represent those of the other elected village trustees.

As a reminder, if you live in the Village of Essex Jct., you are also town of Essex residents – yes, it’s weird and complicated but true. That means that village residents may also cast a vote in the Essex Town Meeting election for selectboard on March 7 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Essex High School.

This will be one of the most important elections, not that they all are not important, since the successful merger vote and subsequent re-vote overturning the merger in 2006. Town selectboard leadership may be impacted in ways that could hinder town and village consolidation.

If you believe in thoughtful consolidation efforts between the village and town outside the village should continue, then we must vote for Andy Watts and Max Levy. Both Andy and Max are excellent thought leaders, collaborators and examples of local elected officials with whom I admire.

Their record of asking tough questions, holding others accountable, and commitment to all residents of the town (not just those outside of the village like other selectboard members) alone is enough to win my support. But with the potential power shift on the selectboard, should either of them lose, means we must exercise our civic duty and vote yes for both Andy Watts and Max Levy.

Better yet, don’t wait until March 7; go to the town office at 81 Main St.to make sure you are registered to vote and to vote early.

Andrew Brown

Essex

…

Change the selectboard

Relatively few of us will ever run for office or serve in local government.

Therefore, I want to express my gratitude for neighbors who stand for election, and then, if they win, prepare for and attend countless meetings, whether or not their behavior lives up to my expectations. Case in point: incumbent selectmen, who have disappointed me by not listening to or acting upon the will of the majority of their constituents.

Much staff and volunteer time as well as tens of thousands of taxpayer dollars were wasted this past summer, for example, while they appeared to focus on “saving face” or getting re-elected. Instead, they might have been thinking critically and taking a public stand against adding bureaucracy to local government. If just one of these members had joined peers who raised objections, what a powerful statement that would have made!

Instead, they marginalized and ignored those who spoke for common sense and against groupthink. In the end, it was up to voters to show up at the polls in mid-December and end to this charade. I’ve concluded it’s time for more “spine” on the selectboard. Therefore, I’ll be voting forchange on March 7, even as I thank current members for their service.

Please join me in supporting Mona Sheppard for selectboard.

Iris Banks

Essex Jct.

…

Why Essex Needs Mona Sheppard

It is refreshing to witness a candidate who is passionate about maintaining transparency in municipal decision making. Mona Sheppard is that candidate. Mona believes that all actions by the selectboard (except those which may legally take place in executive session) must be made in open meetings where public input is encouraged and facilitated by the board’s agenda and chair.

It is heartening, too, to have a candidate for selectboard who has vast experience in municipal administration as a finance and human resources manager. This experience gives Mona a unique perspective on budget considerations here in Essex. While supportive of strong local services, Mona believes that all municipal departments must be evaluated with clearly established criteria for quality, and cost effectiveness.

Mona demonstrates compassion for the taxpayers she seeks to represent, particularly those such as retirees whose incomes are relatively fixed, yet see annual municipal budget increases far in excess of their own meager cost of living adjustments. Mona has courageously espoused a forward thinking, essentially level funded budget proposal as an alternative to the one the current board will present to voters at Town Meeting. Her idea would save taxpayers money while having minimal impact on municipal services.

In summary, Mona Sheppard’s unique professional experience, her financial acumen, her commitment to transparency in local governance and her heartfelt concern for those she would represent make her an ideal candidate for the Essex Selectboard. I hope you will join me in voting for Mona on March 7.

Robert Bates

Essex

…

Kindergarten info meeting

Essex Elementary School welcomes parents who have children that will be 5 years old on or before September 1 to a kindergarten information meeting.

The meeting will be held on Thursday, March 9 from 6 to 7 p.m. in the school cafeteria. This meeting will start promptly at 6 p.m. Parents attending the meeting will learn about the placement and registration process along with receiving student enrollment information. We kindly ask that children do not attend this parents’-only meeting.

If you are unable to attend the meeting, you may pick up enrollment information beginning on Friday, March 10.

Kim Charbonneau

Essex Elementary School registrar