Letters to the editor: February 16

By Reporter staff

Support Mona Sheppard

I will be voting for Mona Sheppard on Tuesday, March 7 for a seat on the Essex Selectboard. Her experience in municipal government and her finance background will add value to the board.

Mona is committed to effective, accountable and transparent government. I believe she will work to ensure programs and processes are assessed routinely and implement appropriate metrics for an impartial evaluation of outcomes.

In preparation for her bid for the selectboard, Mona has studied town operations including consolidation efforts. She is committed to assuring these efforts address equity comprehensively – from a financial, personnel management and governance perspective – and to considering both the short and long-term implications of consolidation.

I have observed Mona over the past year as she participated in selectboard and other local meetings and find her to be well informed, thoughtful and respectful at all times.

I urge you to join me in supporting Mona Sheppard.

Barbara A. Higgins

Essex Jct.

…

Levy has the knowledge to lead

As we approach Town Meeting Day on March 7, it is very important to determine who will we vote for to run the town of Essex for the next three years. My mind is made up, and I will be voting for Max Levy.

Max has done a good job over the past several years looking out for our municipal tax dollars. I first met Max during my tenure on the board and always found him to be well prepared for the meetings, informed about the functioning of town government and able to work productively within the board structure.

Over the last several years as chairman of the selectboard, Max has always listened and allowed the entire board to be heard. During these times of ongoing consolidation of services within the town and village, we need a leader who has knowledge and experience of the workings and needs of the town and has the ability to listen to the taxpayer. Therefore, I would recommend that you also vote for Max Levy on March 7.

Alan Nye

Essex Jct.

…

Max will strengthen town, village

I write in support of Max Levy for Essex Selectboard. I have worked closely with Max since the spring of 2014 when he reached out to the Heart and Soul of Essex to see if we could help to find a creative solution to growing community concern around voting. An active group of residents was ready to create and distribute a petition to change the way we vote on our municipal budgets. Because Max had taken part in many of the engagement activities during the two-year project, he knew that meaningful dialogue could lead to the creation of a robust model for civic engagement.

The Essex Governance Group was created, and after six months of research, meetings and deliberations, the group came up with a plan that will meet the needs Essex voters now and in the future. This kind of innovative approach to problem solving is critical to making Essex the best that it can be.

I believe Max is the right person to continue to strengthen the relationship between our two municipalities—a relationship that has deepened significantly over the past several years as we move toward shared services and increased efficiencies.

Thank you,

Liz Subin

Essex

…

Levy is a proven leader

Please join us in supporting Max Levy for selectboard. In his tenure serving the town of Essex,

Max has been able to forge a sense of collaboration between our communities to the benefit of all. With a shared town manager and the unification of many services, the Village of Essex Jct. and the Town of Essex have begun to realize the opportunities and efficiencies that come from planning and working together. Even in the face of more divisive matters, Max has fully engaged with the challenges, participated in the process and has sought to be a problem solver. With finite resources, we need to be assured that our municipal leaders are able to keep an open mind to the possibilities, while honoring the qualities that make each of our communities unique.

With shared pride and strategic leadership we can maximize our collective potential for our communities and taxpayers. Max Levy is the proven leader whom we trust to do just that!

Kim and Matt Gleason

Essex

…

Sheppard has my vote

Mona Sheppard would be a welcome addition to the Essex Selectboard. She does her homework when new issues are discussed. For instance, she was very helpful in gathering information relevant to deciding the value of having a special tax district recreation department. Her input helped the town voters make an informed decision rather than go with the status quo. Please support Mona Sheppard in the upcoming election.

Genie Christiansen

Essex