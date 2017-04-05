Letters to the editor: April 6

By Reporter staff

$7.25 is better than $15 for college grads

Vermont has the seventh-highest minimum wage in the nation. At first glance, this might seem to make Vermont an attractive place to live. However, 2016 saw Vermont lose nearly 3,000 people through net migration, likely because our state lacks employment opportunities. A $15/hour minimum wage will merely compound the problem, not stop it. To make Vermont more competitive with New England, the Green Mountain State should consider lowering its minimum wage to the federal minimum of $7.25/hour.

While some Vermonters extol $15/hour as one step closer to “a living wage,” Vermont’s government is inadvertently dividing the working from the non-working, and the permanently poor from Vermont’s perpetually shrinking labor force who could soon pay even more of their paychecks toward proposals like “paid family leave.”

College students and graduates don’t need higher wages to “make it.” We need experience. Experience that we can only get when an employer is willing to take a chance on us at a lower wage. Employers are eager to give college students and graduates more when we can produce enough wealth to justify earning $15/hour. Unfortunately, by raising the minimum wage by an arbitrary amount (wouldn’t $30/hour be twice as good as $15/hour?) our legislators are preventing college students and graduates from gaining experience when we need it most: during and just after college.

If Vermont-born college students and graduates are not able to find work in the case of a $15/hour minimum wage, we have two options. One, we can remain in Vermont and hope that a prospective employer won’t hold our coerced time out of the workforce against us. Or two, we can move to states like New Hampshire where it is legal to work for the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour. A $15/hour minimum wage in Vermont would certainly be good news for New Hampshire employers, if not for Vermont employers. A $7.25/hour minimum wage would help Vermont retain its college educated workforce and perhaps stem the flow of out-migration.

College students and graduates do not need paternalistic hand-holding as we step into the workforce. We need the freedom to pursue career-growing opportunities with Vermont employers. Since graduating from college, I found an excellent internship in Vermont for $11.50/hour that my boss has said would never have existed if he was forced to pay me $15/hour. I would hate to deprive future Vermont college students of resume-building opportunities at somewhat low pay. Restricting my generation’s “right to negotiate” using counterproductive income redistribution schemes doesn’t do us any favors. You might be surprised at how much we are making in five years if you protect our freedom to gain experience now.

David Flemming

Essex

Write-in announces candidacy

My name is Ann Wadsworth, and I am running for a vacant position on the Brownell Library Trustees. I’m a lifelong resident of Essex Jct. My children grew up here, and they routinely enjoyed using the library. I regularly borrow books and movies, attend various programs and I volunteer twice a month at the adult desk. I absolutely love the Brownell Library and I would now like to serve on the library trustees.

I only recently learned about the opening on the library trustees so I didn’t get my name on the ballot. This means that I need to run as a write-in candidate for the three-year position. Please vote for me on April 11 by writing my name on the ballot on the three-year position line (not the five-year position line).

Thank you!

Ann Wadsworth

Essex Jct.

rootMonger app doesn’t replace market

I love going to the farmer’s market. It was nice meeting people, buying my produce from the local farmers and listening to the great music. It was nice that they blocked off the street for the event; it was like a block party that happened every Friday. Does Emir Heco think that he can replace that with an app?

Our society and our communities have become disconnected by technology. Our children no longer know how to play and use their imagination; they turn on their games and stare at screen for hours. We are disconnecting our society and replacing it with search engines and apps. People would rather look at a sunset on their screen than watch the real beauty of the sun setting.

I would rather have a farmer’s market that I can experience with my senses. Smell the pizza grilling, look at the pretty colorful veggies, talk with the vendors while I am making my purchases and enjoy listening to the music. Emir, you can’t replace that with an app.

Roxanne Martin

Cambridge