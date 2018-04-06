More research needed

I think that before Mr. Schmida forms any more opinions and decries Mr. Bancroft’s voting on S.55 (letter to editor in March 29 edition of The Essex Reporter), that he would do well to read Mr. Bancroft’s very meticulous report to constituents regarding his well-thought-out reasoning for his votes on the five sections of that bill.

Mr. Bancroft’s report can be read in the Front Porch Forum (available free online), dated March 26. Although Mr. Bancroft and I are from different voting districts, I have found his reports to be very informative and very well reasoned.

David A. Keenan

Essex