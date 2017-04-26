Letters to the editor: April 27

By Reporter staff

Where should we cut taxes?

In the April 20 edition, Steven Gold writes a “perspective” column entitled “What Vermont Can’t Afford” in which he decries the reduction in state funds for the Reach Up Program and goes to some length to enumerate specific areas where Vermonters will suffer. He advises that more funds would be available by “cutting tax expenditures for upper income people.”

I admit that I am not one of those upper income persons, but I think it only fair that if Mr. Gold is going to go to some lengths to propose where tax money should be spent, then he should at the very least enumerate specifically what tax expenditures should be cut.

How about it Mr. Gold: Care to be specific rather than just cast generalizations hoping that we will buy your pleas?

David A. Keenan

Essex

Participate in Green Up Day

Green Up Day is Saturday, May 6 and marks the 47th year of this unique Vermont tradition. But Green Up Day is more than a day. It’s an attitude for a lifetime – an attitude that Essex Jct. is a special place deserving our care and respect.

If you’d like to participate, Green Up bags are available at the Essex Jct. municipal building (also known as Lincoln Hall) at Five Corners, the Brownell Library and Essex Jct. Recreation and Parks on Maple Street. On Green Up Day, bags may be picked up in front of the Brownell Library between 9 a.m. and noon, and filled bags may be delivered to Lincoln Hall between 9 a.m. and noon. You may also leave them on the green belt on the following streets: Pearl, Park, Lincoln, Main, Maple, South Summit and South.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 878-3035 or Patty Benoit at the village office at 878-6944 or patty@essexjunction.org.

Live the Green Up way every day!

Mary Tewarson

Essex Jct. Green Up Day coordinator