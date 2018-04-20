Not all hope is lost with emerald ash borer

I read with great interest the recent article regarding the discovery of the emerald ash borer in central Vermont. However, I was astounded that the tone of the article was doom-and-gloom hopelessness.

After finishing this article it seemed that a reasonable person is forced to conclude that the only option in dealing with the emerald ash borer is to preemptively remove their landscape and city ash trees “before they all die anyways.”

Nothing could be further from the truth! Not only are treatment options available, they have been for years. They have a proven record of protecting landscape ash trees in other parts of the country. Certain treatments have been so effective that applicators often guarantee treated trees will not die from EAB for up to two years after treatment!

Many cities in the Midwest where the EAB was first detected have had preventative treatment programs for their landscape and city ash trees, some starting before 2010. The current and most effective treatment has been in use for even longer and shows a minimum of two-years efficacy against the EAB.

The cost of treatment can also be reasonable, especially when compared to the cost of preemptive removal and replacement of the tree. For the same cost as removing their tree, a homeowner could expect to treat their tree for up to 10 or more years. If we factor in the cost of replacing that tree then treatment, and the life of the tree, could very well be extended for perhaps decades.

This begs a critical question: When treatment options with a proven track record are readily available and have existed for a long time, why was there absolutely no discussion, or mention, of them in this article?

Regardless the reason, failure to mention any treatment options is inexcusable.

Your readers deserve to be more fully informed about this invasive pest and their options on how to deal with it.

Your readers have a right to know that that preemptive removal of their ash trees is not the only option in dealing with the EAB! In fact preemptive removal may not the best option, or even have to be an option.

Richard Wood

ISA Board-Certified Master Arborist

Certified Tree Safety Professional TreesVermont.com

Seeking Marine volunteers

The Donald Cook Detachment of the Burlington area Marine Corps League is looking for Marines and FMF Corpsmen who have honorably performed their service and desire to continue service to our communities and to preserve our traditions.

Visit our website, www.donaldcookdetvtmcl.org, for details and background. If you would like to join us for dinner and a meeting (any third Thursday of the month at 7 p.m. with dinner at 5:30 – 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 91 in Colchester) to meet current members, or just to ask more information, contact: Commandant Herb Drew at hfdrew@myfairpoint.net, “Doc” Dan Bean at djb05401@msn.com or Marine John Kohler at jakohler5@hotmail.com.

Semper Fi.

Commandant Herb Drew

Colchester