Letters to the editor: April 13, 2017

By Reporter staff

Cook was right to stand up

I very much appreciate and admire Sue Cook’s willingness to express her concern about coercion on the selectboard. The board should not be a top-down, monolithic entity. Yet, there seems to be pressure to conform to a single board “point of view.” Standing up to that kind of intimidation takes courage and conviction, two qualities Sue Cook seems to have exemplified in her comments.

Bruce S. Post

Essex Town

…

CCS profile was inspiring

Thank you for the beautiful cover story (and beautiful photos) about Champlain Community Services (“Working with Passion” in The Reporter’s April 6 issue) and some of the area businesses that employ their clients. The article served to reinforce the fact that every human being has something to offer and the potential to contribute and that there is value in welcoming such efforts.

I applaud and admire companies and organizations that recognize this. Stories like this give me hope for humanity, and reading this one really made my day.

Beth Glaspie

Essex Jct.